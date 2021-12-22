National security and welfare of Punjab our priority, says Amarinder at Rajpura

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that national security and the welfare of Punjab was on top of his agenda and hoped that the next PLC-BJP goverment will successfully work on that.

Addressing a public meeting after inducting Congress leader Jagdish Kumar Jagga into the party at Rajpura, Amarinder said the two parties were working in close coordination to ensure success in the elections. Amarinder condemned the killing of sacrilege accused in Durbar Sahib and Kapurthala, saying that they should have been handed over to the police. “No civilised society can and should approve of such killings. Sacrilege is wrong but it is also wrong to kill a person. What is this way? There is a law in this land. If you take him (the accused) to the SGPC office, interrogate him and then kill him. Is this the way? This is illegal and this is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

Later talking to reporters, he added that the case registered against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia will not stand legal scrutiny as the government had not followed due process of law.

Responding to a question on registration of an FIR against Majithia, he asked on what basis the government had registered the case against him since the report on drug trafficking was still lying with Punjab and Haryana High Court in a sealed cover. “After all there is a law in the country and I am sure it will not stand the legal scrutiny in the court of law,” he said, adding, “just because you don’t like someone, you can’t put him behind bars.”

On the issue of people getting angry for denial of justice over Behbal Kalan sacrilege, thus resorting to such killings, the former CM said that his government had pursued it from day one. He added that first the state had to fight a long legal battle to get the inquiry back from the Central Bureau of Investigation and then the investigation was started and 22 people, including police officers and civilians were arrested who are out on bail now.

Amarinder recalled his association with Rajpura town. He said that his father late Maharaja Yadwinder Singh had settled the refugees from Bahawalpur in this town and his mother Late Mohinder Kaur used to look after the refugees and he used to visit the camps with her.

Responding to the complaints of harassment, arm twisting, intimidation and registration of false cases at the behest of local MLA, Amarinder said, he will ensure that he (the MLA) is held accountable very soon. “The time for this government is up and it is just a matter of few days when the code of conduct will be imposed,” he said, adding, “neither this MLA, nor this government will be seen anywhere after the elections.”

He also thanked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their whole hearted support for Punjab.