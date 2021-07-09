National scheduled castes commission seeks action taken report from Punjab in Dalit boy’s death case

The commission cautioned the officers that if a reply is not received in time, they might exercise the powers of the civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution.

THE NATIONAL Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked for an action taken report from the Punjab government in the complaint regarding the death of a Dalit boy after alleged torture while in custody in Mansa’s Budhlada police station on May 23. The commission chairman, Vijay Sampla, had tried visiting Phaphre Bhaike village, from where the Dalit boy hailed, to try and meet his family in June, but had faced protests from villagers.

In a notice issued on July 8 to Chief Secretary of Punjab, DGP Punjab Police, Divisional Commissioner of Faridkot, IGP Bathinda Range, DC of Mansa and to the SSP of Mansa, the commission has asked why prompt action was not taken on five points that had been suggested by Sampla during his spot visit.

The five points include identification and arrest of accused in FIR no. 69 at Budhlada police station, arrest of accused in FIR no. 75 at Bhikhi police station, identification of remaining accused, payment of compensation in both the FIRs to the Dalit boy’s family and necessary action to provide additional relief — like employment, education, and funds for house construction — to the family of the victim as per SC/ST rules 2016.

The commission cautioned the officers that if a reply is not received in time, they might exercise the powers of the civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.