National Lok Adalat disposes of over 19,000 cases in Chandigarh, Rs 14.25-crore settlements reached

More than 19,004 cases, including pre-litigation matters, pending disputes and traffic challans, were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts Complex in Chandigarh’s Sector 43 on Saturday, with settlements amounting to over Rs 14.25 crore.

Organised by the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat, comprising 13 benches headed by serving judicial officers, took up matters relating to criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery matters, motor accident claim cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, municipal issues and traffic challans.

According to officials, a total settlement amount of Rs 14,25,45,851 was reached during the proceedings.

Among the matters disposed of were 10,595 pre-litigation cases involving an amount of Rs 6.95 lakh, 17 labour dispute cases involving Rs 20 lakh, and 63 matters before the State and District Consumer Commissions involving settlements worth Rs 5.46 crore. In addition, 26 cases before the Debt Recovery Tribunal-II, Chandigarh, involving Rs 9.71 crore, were settled. The Tehsildar (Revenue), Chandigarh, also disposed of 2,102 mutation cases during the Lok Adalat.

The proceedings were conducted under the guidance of Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, while Chief Justice Sheel Nagu is the Patron-in-Chief of the State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh.

During the Lok Adalat, Justice Sethi also intervened in a matrimonial dispute pending before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Puneet Mohan Sharma and stressed that “the welfare of a minor child remains the paramount consideration in such disputes”. The parties sought time for an amicable resolution.

Officials said four matrimonial disputes were settled during the Lok Adalat, with the parties agreeing to reconcile and resume living together. One case pending for more than 10 years was also disposed of.

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The National Lok Adalat at the High Court settles 182 cases and awards over Rs 7.83 crore.

A National Lok Adalat was organised at the High Court on Friday, during which 182 cases were settled through mutual compromise and compensation of over Rs 7.83 crore was awarded.

The Lok Adalat was conducted under the supervision of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Patron-in-Chief of the High Court Legal Services Committee, and Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee.

Five Lok Adalat benches were constituted to hear matters identified as suitable for amicable settlement. The benches were headed by Justice Sandeep Moudgil, Justice Alok Jain, Justice Sudeepti Sharma, Justice Rohit Kapoor and Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri.

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According to officials, 430 cases were listed before the benches, out of which 182 were disposed of through settlement between the parties. Most of the settled matters pertained to motor accident claim cases.

The total amount awarded in the settled cases stood at Rs 7,83,11,534.