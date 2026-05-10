National Lok Adalat disposes of over 19,000 cases in Chandigarh, Rs 14.25-crore settlements reached

National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh disposed of over 19,000 cases, including traffic challans and disputes, with settlements worth Rs 14.25 crore.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readMay 10, 2026 09:21 AM IST
National Lok Adalat disposed of more than 19,000 cases in Chandigarh, including pre-litigation matters and pending disputes, with settlements crossing Rs 14.25 crore.National Lok Adalat disposed of more than 19,000 cases in Chandigarh, including pre-litigation matters and pending disputes, with settlements crossing Rs 14.25 crore. (File Photo)
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More than 19,004 cases, including pre-litigation matters, pending disputes and traffic challans, were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts Complex in Chandigarh’s Sector 43 on Saturday, with settlements amounting to over Rs 14.25 crore.

Organised by the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, the National Lok Adalat, comprising 13 benches headed by serving judicial officers, took up matters relating to criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery matters, motor accident claim cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, municipal issues and traffic challans.

According to officials, a total settlement amount of Rs 14,25,45,851 was reached during the proceedings.

Among the matters disposed of were 10,595 pre-litigation cases involving an amount of Rs 6.95 lakh, 17 labour dispute cases involving Rs 20 lakh, and 63 matters before the State and District Consumer Commissions involving settlements worth Rs 5.46 crore. In addition, 26 cases before the Debt Recovery Tribunal-II, Chandigarh, involving Rs 9.71 crore, were settled. The Tehsildar (Revenue), Chandigarh, also disposed of 2,102 mutation cases during the Lok Adalat.

The proceedings were conducted under the guidance of Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, while Chief Justice Sheel Nagu is the Patron-in-Chief of the State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh.

During the Lok Adalat, Justice Sethi also intervened in a matrimonial dispute pending before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Puneet Mohan Sharma and stressed that “the welfare of a minor child remains the paramount consideration in such disputes”. The parties sought time for an amicable resolution.

Officials said four matrimonial disputes were settled during the Lok Adalat, with the parties agreeing to reconcile and resume living together. One case pending for more than 10 years was also disposed of.

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The National Lok Adalat at the High Court settles 182 cases and awards over Rs 7.83 crore.

A National Lok Adalat was organised at the High Court on Friday, during which 182 cases were settled through mutual compromise and compensation of over Rs 7.83 crore was awarded.

The Lok Adalat was conducted under the supervision of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Patron-in-Chief of the High Court Legal Services Committee, and Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee.

Five Lok Adalat benches were constituted to hear matters identified as suitable for amicable settlement. The benches were headed by Justice Sandeep Moudgil, Justice Alok Jain, Justice Sudeepti Sharma, Justice Rohit Kapoor and Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri.

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According to officials, 430 cases were listed before the benches, out of which 182 were disposed of through settlement between the parties. Most of the settled matters pertained to motor accident claim cases.

The total amount awarded in the settled cases stood at Rs 7,83,11,534.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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