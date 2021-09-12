National Lok Adalat: 2,117 cases settled in Mohali

As many as 2117 cases were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat which was organised Saturday.

At least 15 benches were constituted at District Headquarter which were presided over by Additional District Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla; Additional District and Sessions judges Parminder Singh Grewal, Avtar Singh Barda, Shikha Goel; Civil Judge (Junior Division) G S Sekhon; Chief Judicial Magistrate Pamelpreet Grewal Kahal; Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ruchi Swapan Sharma; Civil judges (Junior Division) Jagjeet Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singla, Devnoor Singh, Ravtesh Inderjit Singh, Papneet, Khyati Goyal; Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat (PUS) A S Narang; and Presiding Officer, Industrial Tribunal Karamjit Singh Sullar.

Besides this, four benches at Sub-Division, Kharar of Shilpi Gupta, Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division); Krishnanuja Mittal, Civil Judge (Junior Division); Ankita Gupta, Civil Judge (Junior Division); Sudipa Kaur, Civil Judge (Junior Division) and three benches at Sub-Division, Derabassi of Pavleen Singh, Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division); Gaurav Dutta, Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Jagmeet Singh, Civil Judge (Junior Division) were constituted for the National Lok Adalat.

A total of 5,880 cases were taken up, out of which 2117 cases were disposed of by virtue of compromise and awards of Rs 70,48,05,198 were passed by the different benches.