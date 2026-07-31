Pedestrian deaths on National Highways rise 43% in five years; Tamil Nadu tops 2024 deaths

Nearly one in every 16 people killed in road accidents in the country last year was a pedestrian on a National Highway.(Image generated using AI)

More than 11,000 pedestrians were killed on National Highways across India in 2024, with the death toll rising by over 43 per cent in five years, according to data tabled in Parliament in response to a question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari.

The latest figures show 11,386 pedestrian fatalities in 2024, up from 7,930 in 2020, underlining the growing vulnerability of pedestrians despite the Centre’s assertion that pedestrian infrastructure is being integrated into highway projects.

Overall, nearly one in every 16 people killed in road accidents in the country last year was a pedestrian on a National Highway.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tewari said: “The government seems clueless about the Supreme Court’s judgment recognising the right to safe footpaths as a fundamental right. What is most striking in its reply, however, is the staggering number of pedestrian deaths across the country. These figures underline why implementing the judgment cannot be delayed any longer.”