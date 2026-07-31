Pedestrian deaths on National Highways rise 43% in five years; Tamil Nadu tops 2024 deaths

More than 11,000 pedestrians were killed on National Highways across India in 2024, with the death toll rising by over 43 per cent in five years, according to data tabled in Parliament in response to a question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari.
The latest figures show 11,386 pedestrian fatalities in 2024, up from 7,930 in 2020, underlining the growing vulnerability of pedestrians despite the Centre’s assertion that pedestrian infrastructure is being integrated into highway projects.
Overall, nearly one in every 16 people killed in road accidents in the country last year was a pedestrian on a National Highway.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Tewari said: “The government seems clueless about the Supreme Court’s judgment recognising the right to safe footpaths as a fundamental right. What is most striking in its reply, however, is the staggering number of pedestrian deaths across the country. These figures underline why implementing the judgment cannot be delayed any longer.”
Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of pedestrian deaths on National Highways in 2024 with 1,775 fatalities, followed by Maharashtra (1,139), West Bengal (956), Bihar (915) and Andhra Pradesh (838). Together, these five states accounted for nearly half of all pedestrian deaths on National Highways during the year.
Among other major states, Karnataka recorded 679 pedestrian deaths, Telangana 634, Rajasthan 534, Uttar Pradesh 525, Gujarat 511, Madhya Pradesh 428, Haryana 421, Assam 317, Chhattisgarh 268, Odisha 267, Kerala 257, Jharkhand 227 and Punjab 202. Uttarakhand reported 136 fatalities, Jammu and Kashmir 81, Himachal Pradesh 73 and Delhi 48.
The smaller states and Union Territories reported comparatively lower numbers. Tripura recorded 36 pedestrian deaths, Puducherry 33, Meghalaya 25, Goa 17, Manipur 16, Mizoram 12, Nagaland five, Ladakh four, Chandigarh two, Andaman and Nicobar Islands two, Sikkim two, Arunachal Pradesh one, while Lakshadweep reported none.
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The parliamentary reply also showed a steady rise in pedestrian fatalities over the past five years. The toll increased from 7,930 in 2020 to 9,462 in 2021, 10,160 in 2022, 11,180 in 2023 and 11,386 in 2024, indicating that pedestrian safety continues to remain a major concern.
Replying to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said pedestrian facilities such as footpaths, pedestrian crossings, foot overbridges and underpasses are incorporated into National Highway projects wherever required, based on detailed planning and safety assessments.
The ministry said road safety audits are conducted during the design, construction and pre-opening stages of highway projects, while the IRC:103-2022 Guidelines for Pedestrian Facilities emphasise universal accessibility. It also noted that state governments are empowered under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to regulate pedestrian movement and prevent motor vehicles from using footpaths.
The question, raised by MPs Manish Tewari and Sajda Ahmed, sought details on whether the Centre had taken note of the recent Supreme Court judgment recognising the right to safe and demarcated footpaths as a fundamental right. The MPs also asked whether the government proposed to enact a central law or amend the Motor Vehicles Act to mandate safe, accessible and encroachment-free footpaths, the standards governing pedestrian infrastructure, the availability of pedestrian facilities on National Highways and other Central roads, financial assistance provided over the past five years, and state-wise data on pedestrian fatalities and measures to reduce them.
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In its reply, the ministry said the Motor Vehicles Act already empowers state governments to regulate pedestrian movement and prohibit motor vehicles from using footpaths. It added that pedestrian infrastructure is provided wherever required as part of National Highway projects and that expenditure on such facilities is included within the overall project cost. The Centre clarified that there is no separate budget exclusively for pedestrian infrastructure.
The ministry also annexed state-wise data on overall road accident fatalities and pedestrian deaths on National Highways between 2020 and 2024.
India’s road accident toll
India lost nearly one person every three minutes in road accidents in 2024, with 1,77,175 fatalities — equivalent to about 485 deaths every day or 20 every hour.
Road accident fatalities have risen steadily over the past five years, from 1,38,383 in 2020 to 1,53,972 in 2021, 1,68,491 in 2022, 1,72,890 in 2023 and 1,77,175 in 2024. The latest figures represent an increase of nearly 39,000 deaths over the five-year period, underscoring the country’s worsening road safety challenge despite continued investment in infrastructure and enforcement.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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