National Health Mission: Services of 178 terminated, committee decides to hire fresh workers

THE EXECUTIVE committee members of National Health Mission on Saturday decided to hire fresh workers in place of the recently terminated 178 health workers through an outsourcing agency.

The committee members justified the decision of termination of these 178 health workers, who had gone on strike demanding their wages according to the DC rates but without extra working hours and other conditions.



Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary, said, “We have decided to hire fresh NHM workers and it was decided that workers who were dismissed for their misconduct, will not be considered for the next recruitment. We have decided to look into the aspect of NHM workers’ wages as per the DC rates, but after examining the criteria being followed in other UTs and neighbouring states including Punjab, Harayana and Himachal Pradesh.”

Hundreds of NHM workers had gone on strike without any ultimatum to the local administration earlier this week, demanding equal wages for their work.