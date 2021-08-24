National Health Mission employees hold mass protest

THE employees of the National Health Mission (NHM), working under the Health Department, Chandigarh, held a mass protest at GMSH-16 on Monday, seeking action on the long-pending demand of equal pay for equal work. The employees marched from the OPD to the Emergency Department and all paramedical and managerial employees working under NHM participated in this protest.

According to Amit Kumar, general secretary, Chandigarh NHM Employees Union, the protest, which will continue till August 24, affected the Covid vaccination drive and OPD services due to unavailability of ANMS/LHVs. Bhupinder Singh Gill, the convener, said that with the efforts of Director Health Services Dr Amandeep Kang, their demands have been sent to NHM and appropriate action will be taken soon.

The protest, added Kumar, may be extended if their demands are not met on priority.

However, Dr V K Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH-16, said that the Covid vaccination drive and the OPD services were not affected by the protest.