National conference of neuro-ophthalmology 2023 at PGI from today

The Department of Neurology, PGIMER Chandigarh, will host the National Conference of Neuro-ophthalmology 2023 — under the aegis of PGI Neurological Society — between February 10 and 12 in Bhargava Auditorium.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER and Head of the Department of Neurology is the organizing chairman of the conference, Dr. Aastha Takkar Kapila, Associate Professor, of Neurology, PGIMER is the organizing secretary and Dr. Karthik Vinay Mahesh is the joint organizing secretary.

The neurologists from PGI will describe Neuro-ophthalmology as a perplexing amalgam bringing the specialties of medicine, neurology, ophthalmology otology, neurosurgery, and neuroradiology on one podium. The conference is expected to welcome around 200 delegates and dignitaries from all over the country and the globe.

The topics are masterly crafted to interest medical and surgical specialties alike. It will be an interesting three days of a learning experience for budding neurologists and a refresher course in neuro-ophthalmology for experienced consultants. The conference CME is accredited with 11 CME Credit hours by Punjab Medical Council. All program schedules and details are also available on the website –info@ncno2023.com.