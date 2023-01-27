What PM Narendra Modi said when Chandigarh’s Mannat asked ‘if negative opinion of people affects him’

In what is a moment of pride for Mannat Bajwa, a student of Class 11 in Chandigarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered her question during the Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction held on Friday morning. Her query was selected from among lakhs sent by students across the country and elsewhere.

Mannat, a student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 44, stated that all students were asked to submit questions to be addressed by PM Modi during his session. Mannat’s question was selected to be addressed by the Prime Minister. She sought to know how PM Modi managed to deal with his critics while running the world’s largest democracy.

“I felt really proud when our Prime Minister took my name… Like he knew who I was… My question to him was if the negative opinion of people affected him in any way and how he overcomes the feeling of self-doubt,” Mannat said while speaking to The Indian Express.

She added, “He answered it aptly, especially the fact that one should be confident about who you are…instead of proving yourself to other people.”

While answering Mannat’s query, PM Modi started off on a lighter note and said criticism is essential for democracy. As it helps him to rethink, review and replan, it helps him to improve, he added. “But it has to be constructive criticism, if it is criticism for the sake of it, then one must turn a deaf ear to it, but advice and criticism from family must be kept in mind and one should take it as positive criticism.” He also guided parents to be polite with their wards and discuss matters in a friendly way and suggested that they refrain from taunting and comparison. On time management, his guidance to observe the routine of mothers was quite relatable, she pointed out. The questions were sent in October last year.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 | ‘Adopt digital fasting once a week,’ PM Modi advises students

Mannat aims to become a commercial pilot and is studying in the non-medical stream at her school. In Class 10, she scored 96.5%.

On being asked if the session really helped her, Mannat replied, “Of course, he is a wise man who is almost 75 years of age and is running a country like India. He is a great public speaker and you can really relate to things which he was expressing.”

PM Narendra Modi interacted with students, their parents and teachers in the programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 27, Friday, at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. The rest of the nation tuned in to the programme in virtual mode.

Advertisement

Around 300 students and their teachers watched the live telecast of the event at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh under Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.

As per the Ministry of Education, over 38.80 lakh registrations were done for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023. Around 20 lakh questions were received from 155 countries for PPC 2023. About 2050 students, teachers and parents were selected through competitions on MyGov. They will be gifted PPC kits by the ministry. This was the sixth edition of PPC where the focus remained to manage nervousness, anxiety, pressure and improve concentration among students ahead of their annual exams.