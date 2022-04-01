Narco Terror Case HC issues notice to NIA over bail petition filed by an accused

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the regular bail petition filed by an accused, Dharminder Singh Dhanna, for his alleged involvement in a narco-terror case.

The petitioner has been accused in a case registered by the NIA in New Delhi in 2020, under sections 13 and 17 of the UAPA Act, NDPS Act. The case arose out of an FIR filed at Police Station Tarsikka, Amritsar (Rural) on May 31, 2020, under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act. The case was registered upon the seizure of 500 grams of heroin and Rs 1.20 lakh of drug money from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and two others. The case was re-registered by NIA on January 22, 2020, and an investigation was taken up.

As per NIA, Dharminder used to receive heroin, which was smuggled from Pakistan, from Jajbir Singh and would then sell it to local traffickers. The proceeds generated would be deposited with Jajbir Singh.

Seeking bail before HC, Dharminder Singh, through his counsel Advocate Arshdeep Singh Brar, has argued that the investigating agency does not have any evidence that he committed any offence or was involved in the crime and that he was arrested on the disclosure statement of another accused in the case, Harpreet Singh alias Happy.

The counsel for Dharminder further argued that while it was alleged that the petitioner used to purchase drugs from Jajbir Singh for self-consumption and would sell the remaining, this is incorrect and the investigating agency has no proof.

The bench of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and Justice Pankaj Jain has issued a notice to the NIA for May 4, 2022.