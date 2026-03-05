Nancy Grewal, Indo-Canadian YouTuber critical of Khalistan movement, stabbed to death in Ontario

Nancy Grewal, a 45-year-old Indo-Canadian YouTuber and activist known for her outspoken criticism of the Khalistan movement and commentary on relations between the two countries, was stabbed to death Tuesday night in a quiet suburb near Windsor, Ontario.

The police and paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 9.30 pm on March 4 in the 2400 block of Todd Lane. Officers found Grewal with severe stab wounds. Essex-Windsor EMS rushed her to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The LaSalle police cordoned off two homes, an empty parking lot, and a stretch of wooded area near walking trails along the Herb Gray Parkway as forensic teams placed evidence markers along sidewalks, stairs and nearby trails.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, LaSalle Police Chief Michael Pearce confirmed the victim’s identity and offered condolences. “The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Grewal. To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident,” he said.

No suspect has been named or arrested. The police have asked anyone with information, including residents with surveillance footage, to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 ext. 2531.

The killing marks LaSalle’s first homicide in four years and comes about two weeks after Windsor recorded its first killing of 2026.

A vocal online presence

Grewal lived in Windsor, Ontario, and had built a modest but vocal online presence as a singer, anchor and commentator. Her YouTube channel, Nancy Grewal Canada, has around 8,800 subscribers and more than 480 videos. She also maintained Instagram accounts with over 11,000 followers, where she posted about her life and promoted live singing performances.

Her content frequently addressed contentious issues within the Punjabi-Canadian community and India-Canada relations. She criticised former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of diplomatic tensions with India and often targeted Khalistani separatist figures such as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Amritpal Singh in her commentary. In interviews and panel discussions on Indian television and Punjabi talk shows, she described herself as a “fearless voice” against extremism.

Grewal also posted videos on local community issues in Windsor, including alleged illegal activities in gurdwaras, calls for CCTV installation after attacks on Hindu temples, and criticism of certain Nihang Singh practices and intra-community disputes. Some of her remarks about Sikh identity and religious symbols triggered sharp backlash from critics who accused her of disrespecting Sikh traditions.

Supporters praised her as a “brave Sikh voice” willing to challenge separatism, while detractors, including some Khalistani sympathisers and orthodox critics , accused her of attacking her own community and targeted her with abuse online.

Her killing comes at a time of heightened tensions within sections of the Punjabi and Sikh diaspora in Canada, particularly in Ontario and British Columbia, amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada over allegations linked to Khalistani extremism.

While the police have described the stabbing as an isolated incident and have not indicated any motive, social media was flooded with speculation within hours of the news breaking, with some users linking the attack to Grewal’s outspoken anti-Khalistan stance.

Authorities have not commented on any such claims, and no evidence has publicly emerged connecting the killing to her online activity.

The Punjabi community in the Windsor-LaSalle region, which has a sizeable South Asian population and several gurdwaras, has reacted with shock. Local media reported a subdued atmosphere in the area on Wednesday as investigators continued their work.