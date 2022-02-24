Name in suicide note not enough to establish guilt: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have quashed an FIR registered against a Punjab resident for abetment of suicide.

The HC held that “merely being named in a suicide note would not by itself establish the guilt of an accused until the ingredients of an offence are made out”.

The petition was filed by Harbhajan Sandhu, seeking to set aside the FIR registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.

As per the prosecution, deceased Manjit Lal had been assaulted by the brother-in-law of the petitioner, Baljinder Kumar, along with 6-7 other persons on February 18, 2019. Later Manjit Lal had died by suicide.

As per the FIR, Jaswinder Lal, father of Manjit Lal, had alleged that the harassment meted out to the deceased was the reason behind his suicide. Manjit had taken his own life by hanging himself.

The counsel for petitioner (Harbhajan Sandhu), Krishan Singh Dadwal contended that a perusal of the FIR and the suicide note, even if taken to be correct in its entirety, would not make out any offence under Section 306 of the IPC against the petitioner. Also the question of abetment does not arise as the petitioner was not named an as accused in the first 2019 FIR of assault.

The state, in reply, submitted that the FIR and the suicide note clearly established that it was the petitioner and his co-accused who were threatening and harassing the deceased, which ultimately led to his death.

Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, after hearing the arguments and going by the judgements of the different High Court’s, held that “…to constitute abetment, there must be a proximate and live link between the occurrence and the subsequent suicide, inasmuch as, the instigation or illegal complained off omission or commission at the hands of the accused to the deceased must be the only factor, which subsequently led to him committing suicide. In the present case, there is not even a remote mention of any date or time when the petitioner committed any overt act except the Civil Hospital occurrence which could only pertain to February, 2019…”

Justice Bedi said that “merely being named in a suicide note would not by itself establish the guilt of an accused until the ingredients of an offence are made out. In the present case, taking the suicide note to be absolutely correct, the allegations therein do not constitute an offence for which the petitioner can be prosecuted”.

The high court thus quashed the FIR.