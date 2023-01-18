Namdhari sect’s Satguru Ram Singh played key role in eradicating social evils, says Punjab minister

Aman Arora, Punjab’s Minister of Information and Public Relations, Tuesday said that Satguru Ram Singh, the founder of Namdhari sect of Sikhs, had not only contributed to the freedom of the country but also played an important role to eradicate the social evils from society.

Arora was addressing a gathering in a state-level function at Namdhari Shaheedi Smark Malerkotla held on the martyrdom day of 66 Namdhari Kukas on Tuesday.

He said that the sacrifices “made by Kuka martyrs under the leadership of Satguru Ram Singh Ji will remain an inspiration” for all. He used non-cooperation as a political weapon against the British rule successfully, the minister said, while appealing to the people to emulate the basic ideology of the Satguru and martyrs to transform society.

“CM Bhagwant Singh Mann personally wanted to come to Malerkotla to pay his respects to Satguru Ram Singh Ji and Kukas but he could not attend the function due to some compelling circumstances. The CM, however, promised that the state government will make all efforts to fulfil the demands of the sect,” Arora said.

Keeping in view of the religious feelings of the people attached to the Namdhari sect, Arora said that the state government would soon start the widening work of the Malerkotla-Khanna road.

The minister also promised to resolve the long-pending issue of parking space outside the ‘smark’.

Arora told reporters that the Punjab government has brought in an affordable housing policy to provide houses for all people of the state. He made it clear that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government will not tolerate any kind of illegal activity and corruption in the state.

On the occasion, Sect head Satguru Uday Singh honoured the minister by presenting a ‘siropa’ and asked the gathering to “follow the ideals and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and other Sikh gurus”.

Malerkotla MLA Jamil Ur Rehman, Amargarh MLA Prof. Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, president of Namdhari Sect HS Hanspal also addressed the gathering.

Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Agarwal, SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Namdhari Surinder Singh and several other personalities were present on the occasion.

Ram Singh was the second guru of the Namdhari sect and is credited as the first Indian under British rule to use non-cooperation and boycott of British goods and services as a political tool.

In 1872, the British administration in India sent him in exile to Rangoon in Myanmar where he died. Every year, the Namdhari sect observes his martyrdom on January 17.