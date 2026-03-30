Namdari Sect dispute: Court initiates PO proceedings against Thakur Dilip Singh

The court has directed Dilip Singh to appear before it by April 8, failing which he will be formally declared a “proclaimed offender.”

A special CBI court in Mohali has issued a public notice initiating proceedings to declare Thakur Dilip Singh a “proclaimed offender (PO)” in connection with multiple serious criminal cases, including the Namdhari sect succession dispute and two alleged murder cases.

While hearing the matter, Special CBI Judge Baljinder Singh Sara took a strict view of the accused’s repeated absence. The court observed that despite several summonses issued over the years, Dilip Singh neither appeared before the court nor disclosed his current whereabouts. The investigation in the case has been ongoing for nearly nine years.

The court has directed Dilip Singh to appear before it by April 8, failing which he will be formally declared a “proclaimed offender.” Following such a declaration, the authorities may initiate proceedings to attach his properties and intensify efforts to trace him.