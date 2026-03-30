Namdari Sect dispute: Court initiates PO proceedings against Thakur Dilip Singh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A special CBI court in Mohali has issued a public notice initiating proceedings to declare Thakur Dilip Singh a “proclaimed offender (PO)” in connection with multiple serious criminal cases, including the Namdhari sect succession dispute and two alleged murder cases.
While hearing the matter, Special CBI Judge Baljinder Singh Sara took a strict view of the accused’s repeated absence. The court observed that despite several summonses issued over the years, Dilip Singh neither appeared before the court nor disclosed his current whereabouts. The investigation in the case has been ongoing for nearly nine years.
The court has directed Dilip Singh to appear before it by April 8, failing which he will be formally declared a “proclaimed offender.” Following such a declaration, the authorities may initiate proceedings to attach his properties and intensify efforts to trace him.
The case pertains to multiple FIRs registered against Dilip Singh at different police stations, which were later consolidated and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017. The agency subsequently registered the case in Chandigarh and began its probe.
Dilip Singh has been named in cases related to the alleged murder of Mata Chand Kaur, conspiracy to target Satguru Uday Singh and Jagtar Singh, and the killing of Namdhari follower Avtar Singh.
The succession dispute dates back to 2012 after the death of Satguru Jagtar Singh, who had not publicly named a successor. This led to multiple claims within the sect, with Uday Singh eventually assuming leadership at “Sri Bhaini Sahib”, a move opposed by Dilip Singh.
According to the CBI investigation, Dilip Singh is also accused of conspiring a “tiffin bomb blast” during the “Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan” in Jalandhar in December 2015, allegedly targeting Satguru Uday Singh and Jagtar Singh. An FIR in this regard was registered in Jalandhar.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram