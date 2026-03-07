Panel set up to revisit legal aid defence counsel system scheme

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Acting on representations from advocates in Punjab, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has constituted a committee to revisit the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) scheme and its policy framework.
The decision was taken by the Chief Justice of India and Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, in consultation with the Executive Chairman of NALSA, following concerns raised by members of the Bar regarding the functioning of the scheme.
According to a press release issued by NALSA on March 6, the newly formed committee will examine various aspects of the LADCS scheme and make recommendations on the policy governing it.
The committee will be headed by Justice P. Sam Koshy, judge of the Telangana High Court and Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.
Other members of the panel include Justice A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar, judge of the Kerala High Court and Executive Chairman of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority; Sanjiv Pandey, Member Secretary, NALSA, who will serve as member coordinator; Kumari Ranjana Asthana, Member Secretary of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority; and Manu Kalia, Member Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram