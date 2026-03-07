Panel set up to revisit legal aid defence counsel system scheme

Acting on representations from advocates in Punjab, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has constituted a committee to revisit the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) scheme and its policy framework.

The decision was taken by the Chief Justice of India and Patron-in-Chief of NALSA, in consultation with the Executive Chairman of NALSA, following concerns raised by members of the Bar regarding the functioning of the scheme.

According to a press release issued by NALSA on March 6, the newly formed committee will examine various aspects of the LADCS scheme and make recommendations on the policy governing it.

The committee will be headed by Justice P. Sam Koshy, judge of the Telangana High Court and Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.