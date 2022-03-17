From Nairobi to Punjab: Pollywood actress Nikeet Dhillon shares her mantra for success

Born in Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya, Pollywood actress Nikeet Dhillon traced her roots back to India and came to the country to build a career in acting and realise her childhood dream of becoming an actor. Talking to The Indian Express, Nikeet shares her journey so far.

Family

Nikeet is the only child of her parents. She lives with her mother Surinder Kaur Dhillon who is a homemaker. Her father, Balwant Singh Dhillon, a businessman, passed away a few years ago.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Education

She did her matriculation and intermediary studies from Doon International School in Mohali and then took some time off from education to focus on her acting career. However, she once again resumed studies and is currently pursuing graduation in film studies from Chandigarh University.

Favourite song

A fan of soft, romantic, and Sufi songs, Nikeet enjoys listening to the melodies of singers such as Satinder Sartaj and Amrinder Gill. She feels that the songs of these artists are not only soothing to the ears but also convey deep meanings that touch the chords of one’s heart.

Favourite movie

I have grown up watching Shahrukh Khan movies. Even my mother used to bring me CDs of his movies from India whenever she visited the country. Over the years, I have watched many films and I cannot label any one as my favourite. In fact, I like watching all kinds of cinema.

A snippet from your life

Being a single child, I was always pampered and protected. I never thought my parents would agree with my choice to be an actor. However, I feel blessed that they supported me and made a big decision to relocate to India. Sometimes, you just need to have faith in your dream and things happen accordingly.

Nikeet Dhillon (Express photo) Nikeet Dhillon (Express photo)

Works till now

Nikeet has worked in films such as ‘Sikander 2’ (2019), ‘Yaar Anmulle Returns’ (2021) and ‘Jatt Brothers’ (2022). Besides, she has featured in various music videos along with established artists.

Upcoming projects

She will be soon seen in ‘Shahi Majra’ wherein she portrays a character that undergoes a complete transition in the story. There’s another project she is working on but is tight-lipped about it at present. She says she is waiting for the producers to make the announcements.

Your claim to fame

For some artists, fame comes overnight but for me, it has been a gradual process. I believe it’s just a few steps away and I am getting there. After having done three films so far, I am glad that the audience doesn’t identify me as a caricature of a character that I portrayed onscreen. Isn’t it a blessing in disguise? Having no image to recall and getting to explore a plethora of opportunities at work. However, I believe that fame is going to kiss me on my forehead very soon.

Your secret sauce

Immense patience and hard work. There is no substitute for these in acting and in life in general. I truly believe in the saying ‘hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard’. So, it’s important to hustle to achieve what you want irrespective of how skilled you are.

Your thoughts about Pollywood

Pollywood is making a great impact on the Indian film industry. I think even Bollywood is inspired by Pollywood these days. There are stories that they want to make in Hindi. As for me, I believe it’s a great time to be working here. I feel so proud to be a part of the industry that is growing and reaching new heights with time.

Challenges faced

According to me, the biggest challenge has been to remain raw, to never lose my innocence or the essence of who I am as a person in the world that is so frivolous and make-believe, especially for an actor. I am glad I have been able to not get confused in real and reel experiences and maintained my sanity.

Your future plans and what kind of role would you want to do?

There are many. I want to be on the wish list of five top filmmakers of our country. Also, I would want to do a tailor-made role of the great characters like Nargis from ‘Mother India’, Madhuri Dixit from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, Kangana Ranaut from ‘Queen’, Sri Devi from ‘Chaalbaaz’ and Aishwarya Rai from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Your fitness mantra

I am genetically blessed so I don’t really have to work out a lot (laughs)! Jokes apart, my fitness mantra is to eat healthily, sleep well and stay happy. And of course, exercising is a must and I try to regularise it three times a week.

Mantra of success in acting

To never believe that I am successful. According to me, the moment you think you have it all, you stop growing. I prepare for all my roles from the scratch. There is always something to learn from every character, every project that comes my way. Therefore, I unlearn to learn every time which makes me progress on the path to success.

The turning point of your career

It hasn’t happened yet. I will let you know when there is one. (winks)

Other views

Nikeet feels that female actors should be taken more seriously. They are not just eye candies and props to add glamour to films. They have grown as artists and have a lot to do beyond just looking good on the camera. I am so grateful to my seniors and contemporary artists such as Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, and Soman Bajwa among others for breaking the old stereotype through their works and for making my journey a little more seamless from here on.

Additional information

Besides acting, Nikeet enjoys cooking, traveling and reading. An adventurous person, she loves paragliding and driving and engages in these hobbies whenever she gets time off work. She is curious about life and believes in learning through a myriad of activities that interest her and help her develop into a wholesome individual.