Police in California’s Fresno apologise to Indian-origin candidate after negative drug test

Just days before election day in California’s Fresno City Council, Indian-origin candidate Naindeep Singh has been fully exonerated of suspicion after he tested negative for drugs. Fresno police chief Mindy Casto announced Tuesday evening that an expedited toxicology report returned completely negative for any illicit substances or drugs. The police also tendered an apology to Singh for the agony caused by the arrest.

The official exoneration brings a dramatic shift to a high-stakes saga that began late Saturday night in Fresno’s Tower District. Singh, 48, a Central Unified School District trustee and executive director of the Jakara Movement, is locked in a tight contest against Rob Fuentes for the district.

The incident unfolded at 11.54 pm Saturday when an officer pulled Singh over due to an expired registration tag. A Drug Recognition Expert on scene claimed Singh exhibited signs of involuntary eye movement and failed several field sobriety indicators. Although a breathalyzer test registered zero alcohol, officers detained Singh for suspected drug-related impairment.

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Singh maintained his innocence throughout, calling the arrest a politically motivated smear attempt. In an interview with Punjabi Radio USA, he noted that his registration fees had been paid two months earlier — a fact corroborated by state records showing updated registration on October 26. To clear his name, Singh also checked into an emergency room early Sunday morning for an independent drug screening, which came back negative.

Standard blood toxicology tests typically require up to three weeks. Recognising the sensitive timing ahead of the vote, Fresno police chief Casto requested an expedited lab review.

Once the results confirmed no drugs were present, Casto and Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer personally phoned Singh to offer apologies. “As unfortunate as it is what happened to Mr. Singh in this situation, I would much rather call and apologise to him than call and tell a mother or a father that their child has been killed by a DUI (driving under influence) driver,” Casto said during the briefing.

Police officials confirmed that Singh’s record will show no arrest and the city will reimburse all vehicle impound fees.

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Addressing supporters and press outside the landmark Tower Theatre on Tuesday evening, Singh acknowledged the personal outreach from city leaders but highlighted the political fallout.

“I appreciate their personal outreach, their apologies, and their willingness to acknowledge what happened,” Singh stated. “However, the damage caused by false rumors and misleading allegations… cannot be ignored. The bottom line: the truth is stronger than any lie, and integrity will outlast any politics.”