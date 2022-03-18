Nail-biting victory for Panchkula’s Amandeep

Panchkula golfer Amandeep Drall shifted gears on the back nine of the challenging Gary Player layout at the DLF Golf and Country Club in the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour to keep Pranavi Urs at bay and emerged as the champion.

Even as Pranavi, who has won twice this season, turned in the week’s best round of a bogey-free 67, Amandeep drilled four birdies against one bogey on the back nine to emerge a wire-to-wire winner.

Amandeep, who carded a final round score of three-under-69, coasted to a comfortable 2-shot win to take her first title of the season. Amandeep had three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine and overall, she had as many as seven birdies against four bogeys for a creditable 69.

Amandeep aggregated 1-under 215 during her wire-to-wire win and was the only player in the field to finish with under par total. Pranavi, who had rounds of 75 each n the first two days, was in great form with five birdies and no bogeys in her third round score of five-under-67.

Jahanvi Bakshi, who was in the fray till the end of the front nine, put herself out of reckoning with four bogeys against two birdies on the back nine in her card of one-over-73, and finished third at 4-over 220.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who shot a round of one-under-71, after an early birdie on second, had a hat-trick of birdies at the end of the front nine, but she also gave away a double bogey and another bogey. She was fourth, while Hitaashee Bakshi, who shot a par round.was fifth after two birdies.