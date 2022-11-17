Naib Tehsildar exam: Candidates on merit list urge govt not to scrap test

TWO days after Patiala police reported a scam in Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam, those who have been placed in the merit list urged the government not to scrap the test. The exam was conducted by PPSC in May. In a representation to CM Bhagwant Mann, such candidates who have been placed in merit list, led by Kashish Garg said that they are provisionally selected candidates. While Patiala Police revealed malpractices in this exam and held culprits involved in these malpractices, they were the genuine candidates.

“We are genuine candidates who appeared in this exam with utmost honesty and worked hard to beat the cut throat competition to get through the merit list. Patiala Police in its press conference has clarified that neither PPSC nor any government authority is involved in these malpractices and these are committed by individuals. Police also maintained the fact that they have segregated the candidates involved in these malpractices. So you are requested not to cancel the entire recruitment process instead revise the merit list by excluding culprit ones. In this way, all the genuine candidates will be able to taste the success of their hard work,” the representation has stated.

They requested the government to expedite the recruitment process of Naib Tehsildar exam with genuine candidates. The Patiala police had claimed to have busted a gang thereby blowing lid off a scam. Five members of the gang — Navraj Choudhary, Gurpreet Singh, Harvinder Singh, Jatinder Singh and Sonu Kumar were arrested.