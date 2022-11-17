scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Naib Tehsildar exam: Candidates on merit list urge govt not to scrap test

While Patiala Police revealed malpractices in this exam and held culprits involved in these malpractices, they were the genuine candidates.

They requested the government to expedite the recruitment process of Naib Tehsildar exam with genuine candidates. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

TWO days after Patiala police reported a scam in Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam, those who have been placed in the merit list urged the government not to scrap the test. The exam was conducted by PPSC in May. In a representation to CM Bhagwant Mann, such candidates who have been placed in merit list, led by Kashish Garg said that they are provisionally selected candidates. While Patiala Police revealed malpractices in this exam and held culprits involved in these malpractices, they were the genuine candidates.

“We are genuine candidates who appeared in this exam with utmost honesty and worked hard to beat the cut throat competition to get through the merit list. Patiala Police in its press conference has clarified that neither PPSC nor any government authority is involved in these malpractices and these are committed by individuals. Police also maintained the fact that they have segregated the candidates involved in these malpractices. So you are requested not to cancel the entire recruitment process instead revise the merit list by excluding culprit ones. In this way, all the genuine candidates will be able to taste the success of their hard work,” the representation has stated.

More from Chandigarh

They requested the government to expedite the recruitment process of Naib Tehsildar exam with genuine candidates. The Patiala police had claimed to have busted a gang thereby blowing lid off a scam. Five members of the gang — Navraj Choudhary, Gurpreet Singh, Harvinder Singh, Jatinder Singh and Sonu Kumar were arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:46:31 am
Next Story

SS Rajamouli retrospective: Maryada Ramanna – a star is born

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement