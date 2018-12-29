Nagar kirtan marks conclusion of three-day Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib

THE THREE-DAY annual Shaheedi Sabha held in the memory of younger sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh concluded Friday. To mark the concluding ceremony, a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ was taken out which started after performing the ardas by Bhai Harpal Singh, head granthi, Gurdwara Shri Fatehgarh Sahib, in congregation from Gurdwara Shri Fatehgarh Sahib and culminated at Gurdwara Shri Jyoti Saroop Sahib.

Panj Piaras led the Nagar Kirtan. School bands, gatka parties, Nihang Singhs, kirtani jathas, Sukhmani Sahib Sewa Societies and various social and religious leaders participated in the Nagar Kirtan. Nihang Singhs and gatka parties performed Gatka. Lakhs of devotees accompanied the Nagar Kirtan.

Giani Raghbir Singh, acting Jathedar Takht Keshgarh Sahib, performed the concluding ardas at Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop Sahib. In his message to the Sikh community, Giani Harpreet Singh, acting Jathedar, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, called upon the devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Sahib and to wage a war against drug abuse. He reminded how the Sikh religion was formed after great sacrifices.

This year, the district administration had specially established four night shelters and from these one was reserved for senior citizens, women and children. Moreover, a large numbers of mobile toilets were stationed. Another event that was added for the first time was the screening of the movie ‘Char Shahibzade’ on a big screen in Aam Khas Bagh. On December 26 and December 27, plays based on Sikh history which included ‘Main Tera Banda’ and ‘Sirhind di diwar’ were staged in Aam Khas Bagh, respectively.