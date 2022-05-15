Nadda pays tribute to Sukhdev in Ludhiana

BJP national president JP Nadda Saturday reached the ancestral house of late revolutionary freedom fighter Sukhdev in Naughara area of Old City, Ludhiana, to pay tributes. Sukhdev was hanged to death by the British along with Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, at Lahore jail in 1931. Sukhdev was just 24 then.

Nadda reached Ludhiana a day ahead of the revolutionary leader’s 115th birth anniversary on Sunday. Later he also addressed an organizational meeting of the BJP Punjab unit at a hotel in Ludhiana followed by a public meeting at GLADA ground. Speaking to the media at the ancestral house of Sukhdev, BJP president Nadda said that the country can never forget the supreme sacrifice made by Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev for the country’s independence. He also assured Sukhdev’s kin that he will handover their charter of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all issues will be solved at the earliest.

“The central government led by Narendra Modi is committed to create a country that our martyrs had dreamt of “said Nadda. Ashok Thapar, distant kin of Sukhdev and president of All India Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, said that a written document was handed over to Nadda on the behalf of the trust, detailing the pending issues. “We have demanded that Sukhdev should be given official martyr status by the Government of India, a postal stamp should be issued in his name, a train should be started in his name from Ludhiana, his statues should be put up at prominent places, welfare schemes should be started in his name, holiday should be declared on his birth anniversary (May 15), the road to reach ancestral house via Chaura Bazaar should be completed at the earliest so that maximum people can visit the house easily and pay tributes etc. He has assured action on all these points,” said Thapar.