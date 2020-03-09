Haryana: Nadda, Khattar attend Ranjit Chautala’s Sirsa rally, promise to fast-track ‘development’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with BJP national president J P Nadda, Power Minister Ranjit Chautala and BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala at the Pragati rally in Sirsa on Sunday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with BJP national president J P Nadda, Power Minister Ranjit Chautala and BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala at the Pragati rally in Sirsa on Sunday.

A show of strength organised by Independent MLA from Rania and Haryana Power Minister, Ranjit Chautala, Sunday was addressed by BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP president Subhash Barala.

The event, termed as Pragati Rally, saw Nadda promise the gathering that the BJP would fast-track development in Sirsa.

Ranjit is youngest son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and younger brother of Om Prakash Chautala. BJP has no MLA out of five constituencies of Sirsa district, but Ranjit Chautala was the first to announce his support to the Khattar government soon after results of the Assembly polls in October last year when the saffron party could not get majority in the 90 member Assembly.

Traditionally, Sirsa has been stronghold of Chautalas led by former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, but currently the INLD has only one legislator (Abhay Chautala) from the district. Two seats were won by Congress, while remaining two were won by Independent candidates, including Ranjit Chautala (Rania) from the district, in the 2019 state polls.

While addressing the rally, Nadda described “Ranjit Chautala as a leader with a big heart and assured the people of Sirsa district that the BJP Government would live up to their expectations and take Sirsa forward on the path of development”.

He said that the Pragati Rally was an indicator that the state government has “brought progress and development to the people of Haryana”.

The BJP chief further described the land of Haryana as the land of farmers and heroes and said that it is due to the contribution of the soldiers and farmers here that Haryana is a progressive state.

Praising the Narendra Modi-led central government for the defence purchases made in the recent past, he said: “During our time, 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, 28 Apache and 15 Chinook helicopters have been inducted into the defence fleet…Our soldiers did not have bullet-proof jackets and now 1.86 lakh of them have got it and we are exporting these jackets now, which shows how much progress India has made. Five lakh AK 203 modern assault rifles have been purchased to better equip our soldiers. I am saying all this to apprise you of the steps we have taken for our soldiers.”

Pointing out the big health projects coming up in the state, including AIIMS at Manethi and the cancer centre at Jhajjar and said: “Had you ever thought that Haryana will get these projects.”

“If a leader and party are good, then work is done and development takes place in an area without any discrimination,” he said referring to CM Khattar.

Agreeing to all the demands by the Ranjit Chautala for the development of Assembly constituency Rania, the Chief Minister said that it would cost Rs 215 crore to fulfill all these demands. Khattar also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes worth more than Rs 50 crore Sunday. On the other hand, Chautala said Haryana is seeing uniform development across the state under the leadership of Khattar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.