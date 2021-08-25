Nadda guns for Congress high command: ‘Do you back remarks on J&K & Pakistan’

The BJP on Tuesday sharpened its attack on PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Congress over remarks made by Sidhu’s advisors on Kashmir and Pakistan.

Mounting pressure on the Congress, BJP national president J P Nadda, in series of tweets, stated: “Recent comments by Punjab Congress leaders, who enjoy the patronage of the topmost state leadership as well as the high command in Delhi, are reprehensible. They are repeatedly making irresponsible statements that have grave implications on national security.”

Nadda also asked the national leadership of the Congress to clarify if they supported such utterances.

In another tweet, Nadda said: “I would urge the topmost national leadership of the Congress to state clearly whether they support the remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan made by Congress leaders in Punjab? Silence on the matter will be seen as implicit support to such objectionable remarks”.

Sidhu and his advisors Malvinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg have been under constant attack from the opposition parties in Punjab — AAP, BJP and SAD — over their comments. On Tuesday, Congress ministers too demanded that action should be taken against them under law for their remarks.

In a television interview, Mali had said, “Kashmir was a separate country, belonged to Kashmiris, and India and Pakistan occupied it illegally.” Garg, meanwhile, had taken a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for criticising Pakistan, saying that it was not in Punjab’s interest.

BJP leaders in Punjab have already demanded that legal action should be taken against Sidhu and his advisors for their seditious comments.

In a fresh statement issued here, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the “Congress is trying to hide its links with the Pakistan ISI by not explaining the conduct of advisors of the Punjab PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu”.

Chugh said the entire “drama” of Congress ministers and MLAs at the residence of Cabinet Minister Tripat Bajwa was an eyewash so that people of Punjab stop discussing the Congress’s links with the Pakistan leaders.

He also lambasted Sidhu for his “crude ambition” to come to power by dethroning Amarinder. He said at the drop of hat Sidhu would either go to the party high command or ask his stooges in the Punjab Congress to take up his cause in Delhi.

“The power-hungry Congress leaders have spelt doom for the state and its economy besides threatening the national security. The people of Punjab would give their reply to it by throwing the Congress out of power in the next Assembly elections,” Chugh said.

Gunning for Sidhu, Punjab General Secretary of the BJP, Jeevan Gupta, said that it was most unfortunate that the Congress is trying to recreate an atmosphere of hate and acrimony in the state with its party functionaries putting up pictures of former PM Indira Gandhi on Facebook and instigating emotive issues. He was refereeing to a picture posted by Mali on social media.

“BJP stands committed for safeguarding its Sikh brothers and peace at all cost. That is the primary goal of BJP. We all know the close relationship of Sidhu and his friends in Pakistan,” said Gupta.

At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that remarks by Punjab leaders of the Congress could not have been made by without approval of party president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The remarks made by advisors of the Punjab Congress chief clearly show that the party has a divisive and anti-India approach towards Kashmir,” he said.