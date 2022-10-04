scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

NABARD sanctions Rs 222 cr for infra in rural schools in Punjab

NABARD has sanctioned the money from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF)

3.80 lakh students are to be benefitted by this project (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

NABARD has sanctioned Rs 221.99 crore to strengthen school infrastructure in rural schools in Punjab. It has sanctioned the money from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the construction of 2,328 additional classrooms, 762 labs, and 648 playgrounds in rural schools in all 23 districts.

In addition to this, 404 integrated science labs, 62 physics labs, 44 chemistry labs, 54 biology labs, 103 computer labs, and 55 National Skills Qualification Framework labs have also been sanctioned.

More from Chandigarh

The projects aim to benefit a total of 3.80 lakh students, including likely new enrolment of 3.5 lakh students, in more than 3,500 villages, it said. Presently, there are 632 projects underway which are being built with Rs 686 crore granted under the RIDF by the Department of School Education, Punjab government, it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 07:57:26 am
Next Story

BJP suspends ex-spokesperson after he shared ‘selfie’ with Mann

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement