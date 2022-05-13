scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
Nabard extends financial support of Rs.19,718 crore to Haryana

In order to address the issue of alkaline soils, NABARD has initiated the implementation of a project of reclamation of 1,000 hectare of alkaline soil in Kaithal and Karnal districts.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 13, 2022 10:44:47 am
According to a release, in order to bring micro irrigation facilities to farmers' fields, Rs 24.76 crore was released under Micro Irrigation Fund (MIF) for judicious use of water resources.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has extended financial support of Rs 19,718 crore for agriculture and rural development in Haryana during the financial year of 2022-23. The financial support has been given to various stakeholders under different NABARD schemes.

According to a release, in order to bring micro irrigation facilities to farmers’ fields, Rs 24.76 crore was released under Micro Irrigation Fund (MIF) for judicious use of water resources.

Under developmental initiatives, NABARD released a grant of Rs 9.79 crore for supporting various development initiatives in the farm sector, off-farm sector, skill development, financial literacy and programmes on employment generation.

In order to address the issue of alkaline soils, NABARD has initiated the implementation of a project of reclamation of 1,000 hectare of alkaline soil in Kaithal and Karnal districts.

Besides this, NABARD has been implementing several innovative farm sector projects, including a “pilot project on judicious use of pesticides for Basmati crop” for production of export-compliant Basmati rice; “upliftment of reproductive and health status of indigenous female calf”, to enhance the reproductive efficiency; and “establishing goat breeding-cum-marketing centre in Rewari district”.

