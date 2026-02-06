Nabard projects Rs 3.67-lakh cr credit potential for Haryana, up 17% over last year

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has projected a credit potential of Rs 3.67 lakh crore for Haryana in 2026–27, marking a 17 per cent increase over the previous year, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday said.

Out of this, Rs 1.32 lakh crore has been earmarked for the agriculture sector and Rs 2.11 lakh crore for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Saini, who also also released the NABARD State Focus Paper for the year 2026-27, said, “Rural prosperity is not possible unless agriculture is made profitable. We must put into practice the principles of ‘more production with less land’ and ‘per drop – more crop.’ Alongside credit facilities, infrastructure is equally important for rural development. Irrigation, storage, warehousing, rural roads, electricity and digital connectivity form the backbone of growth”.