NABARD celebrates handloom week

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 14, 2022 4:51:31 am
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is celebrating the national handloom week from August 11-15 to mark the Swadeshi Movement. Seven stalls have been set up at Bestech Square Mall, Mohali, for 5 days and sponsored weavers and artisans across Haryana and Punjab will sell their products.
According to an official, products on offer include sujini bedsheets and rajai, hand woven dhurries, carpets, mats, jute bags, and handicraft items made by NABARD supported weavers and artisans. Deepa B Guha, chief general manager (Haryana NABARD) inaugurated the event.
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 04:51:31 am
