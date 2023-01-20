Dev Samaj College gets NAAC ‘A’ grade for fourth time in a row

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has re-accredited Chandigarh’s Dev Samaj College of Education (DSCE), Sector 36, for the fourth-time-in-a-row.

Principal of Dev Samaj College, Dr Agnese Dhillon, said, “The college was the first in the northern region to be recognized by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in 1997.

It is also the first teacher education college in the northern region to have been accredited with four stars by NAAC in 2002; and with grade ‘A’ in its second cycle of NAAC accreditation in 2010.

The college has been awarded with ‘A’ grade by NAAC in the third cycle as well in the year 2017. Now the college takes pride in announcing that it has been again accredited with an ‘A’ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council in the fourth cycle of accreditation.”

College chairman Nirmal Singh Dhillon said, “The re-accreditation is a big boost which will help us to enhance our offerings in academics and other allied areas further.”