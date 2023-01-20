scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Dev Samaj College gets NAAC ‘A’ grade for fourth time in a row

Principal of Dev Samaj College, Dr Agnese Dhillon, said, "The college was the first in the northern region to be recognized by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in 1997.

Dev Samaj College in Sector 36, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Dev Samaj College gets NAAC ‘A’ grade for fourth time in a row
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has re-accredited Chandigarh’s Dev Samaj College of Education (DSCE), Sector 36, for the fourth-time-in-a-row.

Principal of Dev Samaj College, Dr Agnese Dhillon, said, “The college was the first in the northern region to be recognized by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in 1997.

It is also the first teacher education college in the northern region to have been accredited with four stars by NAAC in 2002; and with grade ‘A’ in its second cycle of NAAC accreditation in 2010.

The college has been awarded with ‘A’ grade by NAAC in the third cycle as well in the year 2017. Now the college takes pride in announcing that it has been again accredited with an ‘A’ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council in the fourth cycle of accreditation.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
More from Chandigarh

College chairman Nirmal Singh Dhillon said, “The re-accreditation is a big boost which will help us to enhance our offerings in academics and other allied areas further.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 02:12 IST
Next Story

Mohali district to get 20 new Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close