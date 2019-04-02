Arrest of ‘Babbar Khalsa members’: ‘My son is a simple man, this is a case of mistaken identity’

Harvinder Singh, 25, one of the five suspects arrested for having alleged links with radical groups based abroad, is a resident of Rally village in Sector 12A, Panchkula. His pregnant wife and family say it is a case of mistaken identity.

The narrow streets of Rally village were agog with curious neighbours as news about Harvinder’s arrest spread. His father Daljeet Singh said, “My son is a simple, quiet man.’’

Narrating the sequence of events, Harvinder’s father-in-law Surinder Singh said, ‘’Harvinder left the house after receiving a call from one of his friends to go shopping in Chandigarh on the afternoon of March 30. I even gave him Rs 16,000 to deposit in my account, and he left on his motorcycle. I was shocked when his father called me last night to say that Harvinder had been picked up by police.’’ Harvinder had been living with the family at Rally since his marriage in 2016.

Daljeet recounts how shocked he was when he learnt about his son’s arrest from his younger brother, Surjeet Singh.

‘’He received a call from a sub-inspector in Mohali informing him about the arrest of my son. I was stunned. Nobody in our family or in entire village is associated with any radical outfit. There has been some confusion. Harvinder’s uncle Surjeet Singh said, “Harvinder is not on Facebook or WhatsApp. We don’t know how he has formed such links. Yesterday, we went to Mohali police but they did not allow us to meet him.”

A native of Kasairla Khurd village near Barara tehsil in Ambala district, Daljeet Singh makes a living by farming on two acres of land.

A plus two passout, Harvinder was like any other youth of his age. Local residents said he and his wife were working at a pharmaceutical company in Panchkula.

Daljeet said, ‘’We are all God-fearing, baptised Sikhs. We are two brothers and six sisters. One of my sister’s son is settled in England for the last nine years, but he doesn’t have any links with our family.”

Surinder Singh said, “I have two daughters and Harvinder is my younger son-in-law. I cannot imagine him being involved in any terrorist activities.’’ A native of Ambala district, Surinder has been living in Rally village for 30 years now.