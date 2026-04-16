‘My son has been found’: 16th body recovered 6 days after Vrindavan boat tragedy

Six days after a boat ferrying pilgrims from Punjab capsized in Vrindavan of Uttar Pradesh, the toll reached 16 Thursday, with the recovery of another body from the Yamuna River.
Pankaj Malhotra, 40, a resident of Jalalabad in Punjab’s Fazilka district, was the nephew of Kavita Behal of Jagraon, who also died in the accident, along with her son Madhur Behal.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Pankaj’s father, Sukhdev Malhotra, confirmed that his son’s body has been found.
Struggling to hold his tears, Sukhdev said, “My son has been found. We will reach home for his last rites after the autopsy is done. He has a wife and two small children waiting. There were no safety arrangements on that boat—no life jackets, nothing.”
Pankaj, a private company employee, travelled to Vrindavan with his aunt and around 130 other pilgrims from Jagraon in Ludhiana on April 9.
Hours after reaching Vrindavan on April 10, a group of at least 37 pilgrims decided to visit the samadhi of Devraha Baba, located on the opposite bank of the Yamuna.
They hired a boat to cross the water. As a single boat could not safely accommodate the entire group, 8 to 10 of them transferred to another boat.
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As they sailed across the Yamuna, the chants of “Radhe Radhe” reverberated across the water once again—only to be heard for the final time.
Within 30 to 40 seconds of setting off, the boat carrying over 30 pilgrims collided with a metal drum of a floating pontoon bridge and capsized. Later, viral videos showed that none of the passengers was wearing a life jacket.
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
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