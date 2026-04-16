‘My son has been found’: 16th body recovered 6 days after Vrindavan boat tragedy

Rescue operations in full swing in the Yamuna after a boat capsized with over 30 passengers on April 10 (File photo)

Six days after a boat ferrying pilgrims from Punjab capsized in Vrindavan of Uttar Pradesh, the toll reached 16 Thursday, with the recovery of another body from the Yamuna River.

Pankaj Malhotra, 40, a resident of Jalalabad in Punjab’s Fazilka district, was the nephew of Kavita Behal of Jagraon, who also died in the accident, along with her son Madhur Behal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pankaj’s father, Sukhdev Malhotra, confirmed that his son’s body has been found.

Struggling to hold his tears, Sukhdev said, “My son has been found. We will reach home for his last rites after the autopsy is done. He has a wife and two small children waiting. There were no safety arrangements on that boat—no life jackets, nothing.”