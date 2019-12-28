‘My neighbour is building a huge house cutting out all my air and sun’

Residents of House No 505, MDC Sector 6, Panchkula, show adjoining new house building’s height. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Residents of House No 505, MDC Sector 6, Panchkula, show adjoining new house building’s height. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

“WAS ANY structural engineer, any technical advisor even consulted before passing the amendment state-wide, without realising the repercussions it may have?” asks an irate Sanjeev Tiwari, while echoing the feelings of many who have been affected by the Haryana government’s unanimous decision of passing an amendment to its building code of 1979.

The Haryana Building Code amendment of 2018 has caused widespread impact to thousands of the city already. Many who built their houses only a few years ago had to pay huge amounts of money for simple faults which resulted in a small extension in FAR. One such aggrieved person is Sarabjeet Singh, 63, retired IFS officer, who constructed his house only four years ago in MDC Sector 6. “I started constructing as I was on the verge of retirement. During our construction, due to some extension in the designs which led to an increased FAR, I was charged heavy penalties running into crores. It is our fault that we constructed it a year or two years prior to the passing of the amendment. They should return penalties of all those they charged with interest,” he said.

Even though people have complained and sent letters to various offices of government organisations which look after the building norms of specific zones, Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) Administrator K M Pandurang claims he or his department has received none. “I have not heard of any such complaints as yet. If anything, we have received letters appreciating us for the amendment,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

The amendment passed, according to him, “was done keeping in mind the issues of Gurgaon and Faridabad as they were already bypassing the rule”.

The residents of the city oppose it tooth and nail. Ravindar Rawal, former mayor of the city and a resident of Sector 15, said, “My neighbour is building a huge house cutting out all my air and sun. They could have permitted the new rule in new societies. We did not invest all our life savings to live in houses reduced to bare slums.”

The sun and air are not the only things that have been affected though. There are various residents whose backyards have been rendered useless, for they now have people peeping into them. “We have no privacy. Some or the other person is always standing on a balcony and staring into our backyards. The sunlight it used to receive has disappeared. All of our plants have died as a result. At 59, I take three flights of stairs each day to put out my clothes for drying. It might seem like nothing. But we spent crores to buy this property and build on it. It was our dream and now it has been reduced to an everyday hassle,” says Pratima Singh, a resident of MDC Sector 6.

The problems of the people do not just end at the living conditions but this new amendment passed even for old designed societies poses a huge problem in ways that were probably never thought of. The added number of residents, with the increase of floors, puts an added pressure on the resources of the city. The sewerage problems, electricity lines and parkings, will soon start becoming huge problems, according to a senior official of the Municipal Corporation.

“The people of various sectors where only a few such houses have been added, have already started facing sewer problems almost every 15 days. Earlier, one house would have a maximum of two families which has now increased to four. One can well imagine how adverse effect would be caused. The piping was put when the sectors were designed, we cannot possibly change them now. We will have to uproot the whole sector.”

However, Pandurang said, “We will augment facilities in due course of time. We are charging them for the additional FAR. People even took an oath not to vote for the people who do such things.”

These tall buildings have also given people a way to open illegal commercialised buildings on B and C roads of the city. Many such are now operating as high-end hotels or resorts which offer party halls, suites, single rooms, rooftop seating among others which is causing a huge disturbance to the residents of posh localities. “This has become a hub of illegal activities. There is always something or the other going on in these houses. Loud music being played after evening hours. Youngsters staying there, smoking and drinking in our parks,” O P Sudha, a retired official of UHVBN, said.

“On the one hand, you are trying to promote solar energy across India and, on the other, you are passing such rules. All of our solar panels have been rendered useless,” Sanjeev groused. “What are we supposed to do with them now? What good is man with life but without soul? We have worked our whole lives thinking our retirement will be fruitful but to no avail. See the tragedy! Senior officers facing such problems in a society that was supposed to be developed as a VIP society.”

In May 2018, the Haryana Building Code was amended which increased the maximum permissible floor area ratio (FAR) earlier (for all different categories of plots) ranging from 100 per cent to 145 per cent to the current, 140 per cent to 220 per cent in core residential areas, and from 100 per cent to 165 per cent in other residential areas. The maximum permissible height too was increased from 12 metres to 15 metres, allowing people to build ground plus three floors, and in case of a stilt parking, a stilt plus four floors. Another amendment in June this year further raised the permissible height to 16.5 metres, subject to clearance from the fire department.

