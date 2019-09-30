Panchkula: My mother forced me into prostitution, says differently abled girl

A 20-year-old deaf and dumb girl alleged that her mother had pushed her into prostitution, in the absence of her father. The girl’s mother was arrested and presented in court Sunday and was remanded in one-day custody.

“The mother, Mamta Bajaj, accepted her crimes and added that she did it because of the lack of money. She also said that she and her husband are divorced, though we have not been able to substantiate it yet. We are still inquiring into the matter,” said SI Vandana, the investigating officer of the case.

The girl, who hails from Derabassi, Punjab, was brought to Civil Hospital, Panchkula, on Friday by her father and paternal uncle and aunt, who alleged that she had been sexually violated.

She was checked and counselled at the hospital’s Sukoon wing, a crisis center for the female victims of sexual assault, after which the Panchkula police’s women station was alerted. The victim, who is deaf and dumb, told doctors about her forced involvement in prostitution through gestures, alleging that her mother sent her to hotels with different men and beat her up if she refused to do so.

The team from the Women’s Police Station recorded the victim’s statement, after which a case was registered at the Sector 5 Police Station. The case was then transferred to Derabassi police, informed Neha Chauhan, in-charge, Women police station, Panchkula.

So far the victim has mentioned two hotels and seven people in her statement, informed police officials. Her six-year-old brother also told the police about many ‘uncles’ who visited their house.

The victim’s father said that he had been living away in Sonipat for a year, owing to his work. He added that every time he video-called his daughter, she would start crying. He thus decided to take her to doctors when he visited next.