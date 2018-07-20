My integrity brought under a cloud by vested interests: Punjab DGP

The DGP made it clear that there will be zero-tolerance policy on drugs and other heinous crimes. The DGP made it clear that there will be zero-tolerance policy on drugs and other heinous crimes.

Punjab’s Director General of Police Suresh Arora on Thursday condemned the “vested interests trying to erode the credibility and morale of the police by launching a malicious and baseless campaign against him and other top brass of the force”, and said he “would explore all legal options against those engaged in the conspiracy”.

A press release by public relations department of state said “Responding to questions from a group of journalists, the DGP broke his silence of the past several weeks to counter the ‘vile and vicious attack’ on his integrity and credibility to categorically declare that during his career spanning 36 years, he had not supported any police officer involved in any criminal or corrupt activity.”

“While refusing to comment on the specific allegations that had been made before the HC as the matter was sub-judice, the DGP said he had been forced to break his silence on certain issues as he felt that the various aspersions on his character and official conduct were not only an attack on his unblemished reputation but were also affecting the morale of the police force,” the release said.

The DGP was quoted as saying: “My integrity and hard work of over 35 years is being brought under a cloud by certain vested interests perhaps for personal gains as well as other ulterior motives. I want to tell those people that I will do whatever is required to strongly defend my name and reputation and also that of my force, and I would explore all legal options in this regard,”.

“The half-baked accusations being published, highlighted and circulated by vested interests for furtherance of their objectives also had direct and serious implications for national security,” said Arora, adding that “this became even more pertinent in view of the fact that Punjab was a border state with its neighbouring country constantly trying to cause disruption, insurrection and destabilization in the State as well as the Indian nation-state.”

Asked specifically about former Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh, Arora said he had never worked with the officer and the issue pertained to 2013, when he was not even the DGP. He denied that Raj Jit was his blue-eyed boy and made it clear that if the officer was found to be involved in any criminal activity, he would have to face the consequences under the law.

However, the DGP made it clear that there will be zero-tolerance policy on drugs and other heinous crimes.

