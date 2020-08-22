‘My husband is a liver patient, will he get liquid diet in quarantine centre?’

GMCH-32 report termed him Covid-19 positive and PGI declared the liver patient negative for the coronavirus. (Representational)

“My husband, Roshan Lal, a liver patient, is on the complete liquid diet. He always needs an attendant nearby. He had underwent a surgery and pipe was inserted in his liver. If doctors take my husband to a quarantine centre, will they guarantee of liquid diet and an attendant round the clock”, Sukhdevi, wife of ailing Roshan Lal, said. Lal’s two Covid-19 samples report including one through RT-PCR at GMCH-32 and another Antigen test in PGI had delivered two contradictory reports.

GMCH-32 report termed him Covid-19 positive and PGI declared the liver patient negative for the coronavirus. Sukhdevi said, “Today afternoon, I again received a call from one of the health workers telling me to get ready for my husband hence we can take him to Sector 46 Government Dhanvantri Hospital. I am confused. What to do or what to not. Doctors at PGI told us for the next checkup in PGI in next week. It is a complex situation for me and my entire family. I told the health department that I can care for my husband in a better way at home. There are so many reports about already critical ill people, who were tested COVID-19 positives, but deprived from the treatment of their earlier detected ailments in the quarantine centres.”

A health department worker, who called Lal, said, “We are bound to follow instructions. The RT-PCR report came after 24 hours and Antigen report comes within an hour. But in case, if the two tests produce contradictory reports of a common person, doctors give preference to the report of RT-PCR. In this case also, doctors are giving the weightage to RT-PCR report, which is positive. All other family members of Roshan Lal were tested negative for COVID-19.”

Lal along with his family resides at Gurudwara Street in Mani Majra. He was tested for Covid-19 through RT-PCR at GMCH-32 on August 17. His samples for Covid-19 through Antigen ttechnique were taken in PGI on August 18. PGI delivered its negative report on the same day but GMCH-32 delivered it yesterday.

