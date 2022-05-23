My Cabinet gave land to Brahmin body, no one can snatch it: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that his cabinet had given the land of Pahrawar village to the Gaur Brahmin organisation and said no government can take it away.

He said that the land belonged to the Gaur Brahmin organisation, it is theirs and will remain so.

“The state cabinet had taken a decision for this land after following the law. The Congress government had given land on lease to the institution for 33+33+33 years at a nominal rate. Even today the institution has the right on the land. If the BJP-JJP government decides to change this decision, the Congress will strongly oppose it,” he said.

The former CM said the entire tenure of the present government has been full of failures. “Unemployment is setting new records in the state every day, but instead of giving permanent jobs to the youth, the government is exploiting them in the name of Kaushal Nigam. Due to rising unemployment, crime is also increasing continuously, the law & order situation in the state has completely broken down and no one is feeling safe today,” he said.

Hooda again raised the issue of farmers and said demands and problems of the farmers are also constantly being ignored by the coalition government in Haryana. “Despite repeated demands, the government did not give a bonus of Rs 500 on wheat to the farmers, even as the price of wheat in the international market is skyrocketing. The farmers of the country and the state should also get the benefit of this,” he said.

He added that farmers’ issues were discussed in detail during the recent Congress Chintan Shivir where the party deliberated upon the import-export policy of farmers’ production. “It was decided that the policies of import-export should be done keeping the interest of farmers on top of the agenda,” he said.

Hooda said the government, which had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, has only doubled cost and debt. “There was also a serious discussion on making farmers debt free in the Congress Chintan Shivir. It was decided that a National Commission would be constituted for this. We also decided that in case of non-payment of loan, no farmer’s land would be auctioned. Apart from this, it was agreed to give many more concessions including free electricity to the farmers,” he added.