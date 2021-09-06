Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat has proved India’s farmers oppose new agri laws, says Haryana Leader of Opposition Hooda

Terming the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar “peaceful and successful”, Haryana’s Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Monday that it has proved that farmers of the country are against the new agricultural laws.

The former chief minister said the “the government should establish a dialogue with the farmers and find a positive solution to their movement without any further delay” even as the Haryana Police made elaborate security arrangements in Karnal, the hometown of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, where farmers have announced a gherao of the Mini Secretariat from Tuesday.

“Solution is possible only through dialogue and exchange of ideas in a democracy”, Hooda added.

“The Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat has once again proved that farmers of the country are against the new agricultural laws. Farmers have reiterated that they want the guarantee of MSP and, hence, the government should resume the talks which have been stalled for 7 months,” he said in a statement released on Monday.

“I have been supporting the demands of the farmers from day one. Farmers have been protesting peacefully through satyagraha to get their demands accepted. In a democracy, everyone has the right to conduct peaceful agitations for their demands. Using this right, farmers have been organising programs in support of the movement all over the country,” Hooda said.

“No state government has used barbarisms like lathi-charge against farmers with the exception of the BJP-JJP of Haryana. This government has proved to be the biggest anti-farmer government in the country as it has repeatedly used brutal force against farmers in Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak, Pipli and other places. This is why the government has not yet taken action against those who lathi-charged the farmers in Karnal, despite repeated demands. Nor was the demand for a judicial inquiry into the entire incident, supervised by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court, accepted,” he added.

Talking to mediapersons on the Ellenabad byelection and panchayat polls in the state, Hooda said the state government is deliberately avoiding these polls. “The government knows that the people are disillusioned with them. There is anger in every section, including the farmers, against the policies of the alliance. Today the youth of the state face the highest unemployment in the country. According to the CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy), Haryana has an unemployment rate of 35.7%, which is four times higher than the national average,” the Congress leader lashed out.

“Lakhs apply even when recruitments are opened for a few government posts in the state which tells us the status of unemployment. The government does not have any effective policy to overcome this as it is neither filling thousands of vacant posts in government departments, nor is it able to bring any investment to the state to create new employment opportunities in the private sector,” he pointed out.