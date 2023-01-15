Mutilated body of 6-year-old hit by train found near track

The mutilated body of a six-year-old girl was found near the railway track at Phase 2, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, on Saturday, after she was allegedly hit by a freight train on Friday evening. The severed right foot of the child was found on Friday evening, police said.

The victim was a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar. Her father is a daily wager, currently working as a driver, and her mother a homemaker. She was the eldest among three siblings.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) claimed the girl, who had gone missing from her house around 5.15pm, was hit by a train coming from Ambala to UT around 6pm. The rest of the body was found around 8.30am Saturday. The distance between the victim’s house and the railway track is less than a kilometre.

“The loco pilot of the freight train informed us about the incident. We received the rail memo around 6.30pm and rushed to the spot. The train was running at a speed of 85-90km per hour when the incident took place. The rest of the body was not found despite a search up to 2km around the area. Meanwhile, we made announcements through the local temples, gurudwaras, mosques seeking information about any missing children. The victim’s father approached the UT Police on Friday night. He identified the severe foot of his daughter and the search operation resumed Saturday morning. Though we ruled out any foul play, a special panel of doctors will conduct the postmortem,” SHO, GRP police station, Inspector Manisha Kumari, said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents of Phase 2 Ram Darbar, an area where many migrants live, rushed to the spot. A local forensic team of Panchkula police inspected the scene and collected the samples.