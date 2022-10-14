Must save PSUs from going into pvt players’ hands: Trade leader

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior trade union leader Tapan Sen Thursday insisted on the need of building a nationwide movement to “save the public sector undertakings (PSUs) from going to the hands of the private players”. Sen was here to inaugurate the three-day-long national conference of the Electricity Employees Federation of India in which leaders of nearly 50 unions of electricity employees from across the country are participating.

Tapan Sen, who is general secretary of trade union CITU, said: “The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has to be seen in the background of the policies of neo-liberalisation. Through this bill, the public infrastructure for the transmission of electricity, which has been created with the money of the working people of the country, will be handed over to the capitalists to earn profits after taking a small amount. The structure will be of the government but the electricity flowing through it will be of private companies. The private companies will charge arbitrary rates. The government will not have control over the rates and supply of electricity. Subsidy and cross-subsidy will end. This will force the general public and the farmers to buy expensive electricity.”

The trade union leader further said: “The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha late by a year due to the farmer-labourer movement. The Bill has been sent to the Standing Committee only in view of the aggressive attitude of the power workers, engineers and farmers. History is a witness that whenever the government tried to privatise the PSUs, workers through their struggle forced the government to take back its steps. If all the employees and engineers of electricity intensify the struggle against the electricity Bill with broad unity and take the public with them, then this battle can be won.”