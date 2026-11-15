An IAS-IPS romance born at Mussoorie academy leads to a Panchkula wedding

What began as an acquaintance during the foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie eventually turned into a lifelong partnership for two young civil servants. IAS officer Vivek Arya and IPS officer Aditi Singh, both from the 2021 batch, celebrated their wedding on Sunday at Shivalik Country Club, MDC, in Panchkula.

Originally allotted to the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Aditi Singh moved to the Haryana cadre following an inter-cadre transfer approved this year on marriage grounds. Interestingly, the two are now posted in the same district, with Aditi serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Panchkula, and Vivek as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Panchkula- both key posts.

From Charkhi Dadri to IAS

Vivek Arya, a Haryana-cadre IAS officer, hails from Gopi village in Charkhi Dadri district. Born on May 19, 1998, he is among the younger officers in the Haryana administrative service.

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Sources said his journey to the civil services began with schooling at a government school in Berla village, where he studied until Class V. He then joined Sainik School Kunjpura, where he completed classes 6 to 12. He pursued graduation from DAV College, Chandigarh, affiliated with Panjab University, and also studied at Delhi University.

He secured All India Rank 131 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 and was appointed to the IAS on December 5, 2021. During his administrative career, he has served in assignments including Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) in Karnal, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) in Rohtak and Additional Deputy Commissioner in Kurukshetra before moving to Panchkula in August 2026.

He currently holds multiple responsibilities in Panchkula, including ADC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, CEO of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, CEO of Zila Parishad and CEO of the District Rural Development Agency.

Meerut girl who made it to IPS

Aditi Singh, originally from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, has also had an interesting journey into the police service. She completed her schooling at Sophia Girls’ School in Meerut and went on to pursue a BTech in Computer Science from Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College, Ghaziabad, graduating in 2017.

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Despite having an engineering background, she chose the civil services as her career path. She first cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination, securing the 54th rank and qualifying for the post of SDM. She continued pursuing her ambition of joining the All India Services and cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 with All India Rank 679, earning selection into the IPS.

Initially allotted to the Himachal Pradesh cadre, she served in assignments including Additional SP, Dharamshala, and SP in the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Following her marriage-related inter-cadre transfer to Haryana, she was posted as DCP Panchkula in July 2026.

A common beginning at Mussoorie

Officers known to the two told The Indian Express that they met during their foundation course at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, where young IAS, IPS and other civil service officers undergo common training. Their association during the training period eventually developed into a relationship.

Their professional journeys, which began in different states and services, have now brought them to the same district. While Vivek handles key administrative responsibilities in Panchkula, Aditi is entrusted with policing and law-and-order responsibilities.

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For the two officers, the wedding marks a new chapter in a journey that began in the classrooms and training corridors of Mussoorie and has now brought them together in Panchkula.