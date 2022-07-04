scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Musical evening enthralls audience at Bal Bhawan

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 4, 2022 12:45:25 am
It was Bhangra time on the concluding day of folk dance workshop at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Chandigarh on Sunday.

AR Melodies Association Sunday organised ‘Sureela Safar – Surmayi Akhiyon Mein’, a musical evening at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23, Chandigarh.

As many as 45 singers from the Tricity, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal sang peppy, soulful and beautiful songs. The music was arranged by Dr Arun Kant, a music director, arranger and mentor. The audience was spellbound and enthralled by the performances.

Some of the songs performed were ‘Naino mein badra chhaye’ by Jaspreet Jassal, ‘Jadu teri nazar’ by Dr Arun Kant, ‘Nigahein milane ko jee chahta hai’ by Shweta, ‘Teri ankhon ke siwa’ by Meenu Kumari, ‘Sagar jaisi ankhon wali’ by Jagdeep Dhanda, ‘Akhiyon ko rehne de’ by Ranju Prasad, ‘Apni ankhon mein basakar’ by S S Prasad, ‘Jeewan se bhari teri ankhein’ by D Suresh, ‘Chalke teri ankhon se’ by Roshan Lal, ‘Akhiyon ka noor hai tu’ by Rampal Raghav & Sanchita, ‘Ankhon ankhon mein baat’ by Vijay Tikku & Sucheta and many more.

