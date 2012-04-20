Mush Ado About Love

Poetry plays a new role in Irshad Kamils Bolti Deewarien,a play that the poet,lyricist,scriptwriter describes as an honest and brutal search for the essence of love,in its realism and not romance. A new definition of love in todays time,the changing face of relationships and a personal meaning of love is what Kamil explores in the play,written about six months back.

The journey from Malerkotla to Chandigarh and then Mumbai has been one that has given Kamils poetry and lyrics a different perspective and his life new dimensions. Its these multi-faceted interactions that made him pen a play that takes a relook at love and is a reality check. The definition of love 50 years back may not be valid today. Its not what we read in books or what we view in movies,for thats just glossy,pink love. We say we are being cheated in love,but I believe love is being cheated, shares Kamil,who was in the city on the invitation of the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi for a theatrical reading of Bolti Deewarien.

The two-act play has seven characters and is interspersed with Kamils poetry. The latter,admits the writer,echoes his sentiments and explores how we need to search for our own definition of love,one that is not guided by norms,social set-ups,mindsets or a formula that fits all. It deals with suppressions,tensions,frustrations in relationships today  why they occur,what makes and alters love and how emotions are the backbone of any relationship.

Kamil notes that the play is multi-layered and is written to connect with todays audience,with enough room for the director and the actors to go deep and find meanings of love,without the fluff. Its the labour of love that breathes life into any union. This play is a relentless search for the inherent character of love and the real mettle of human relationships, says Kamil,who goes on to add that walls have been used as a metaphor in the title. Walls can hear the cries of love,but forget to derive their own meaning of love, he says.

The play,Kamil admits,is his way of showing his love for theatre,a medium which he says has contributed so much to his life and work,a journey that began with Theatre Age in Chandigarh. There are some debts you have to pay and this is mine. Also,I felt that what I wanted to express in terms of love would be done better in this medium. Film mein baat reh jaati. Moreover,I feel theatre incorporates every art form,be it poetry,dance or music. Its complete. Like love, says he.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App