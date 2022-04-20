Museum dedicated to Sikh Gurus will be built in Haryana, says CM Khattar

A museum to highlight the lives and teachings of Sikh Gurus will be built in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced in Chandigarh Wednesday.

“The history and teachings of Sikh Gurus are not only a rare legacy for us but also one of the most important foundations for building a strong and morally enlightened society. Besides this, the central and state governments are engaged in the exercise of bringing the state on the world map in terms of religion and tourism. For this, many developmental works are going on in different phases. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision to observe December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to honour the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji,” Khattar said in a statement.

“Everyone is thrilled and filled with devotion for the upcoming state-level programme to be organised in Panipat on April 24 on the divine occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I appeal to people of Haryana to participate in this programme in large numbers”, Khattar said.

“Haryana has a special connection with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as there are more than 30 Gurudwaras in the state by his name. The government has been taking decisions from time to time to preserve these historical Gurudwaras,” he added.

Recently, Khattar also announced the establishment of a ‘peeth’ in the name of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Kurukshetra University. “Comprehensive research work will be done in this ‘peeth’ on the life of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji so that his biography can be understood in a better manner and can be promoted in the society, especially among the youth,” Khattar had said at that time.

“The Haryana government is committed to the welfare of all sections of the society. It is ensuring that people of all religions live in harmony in the state and get equal opportunities to promote their religion. While taking several steps for the welfare of the Sikh community among other communities, the government is also playing a pivotal role in preserving Sikh history,” Khattar said.

“The Haryana government pays tribute to religious leaders, saints and martyrs from time to time by holding public meetings, functions, seminars all over the state. Apart from this, a special scheme, ‘Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana’ has also been started to celebrate the birth anniversary of great men in Haryana. The chief minister is of the view that the teachings, ideologies and philosophies of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and other religious gurus and saints should be disseminated in the society. Along with the government, social and religious institutions are also playing an important role in this direction,” a government spokesperson said.