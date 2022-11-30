Murmu hails Haryana’s contribution to overall development of country

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday hailed Haryana for contributing immensely in the overall development of the country.

“With just 1.4 per cent area and less than 2 per cent population of India, Haryana has been contributing immensely in various fields such as politics, space science, sports, food security, industrial production, services sector and defence,” Murmu said.

The President was speaking at a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Haryana government at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Murmu noted that centres of excellence have been set up in Haryana in collaboration with countries such as Israel, Brazil and the Netherlands to adopt successful modern practices in the agriculture sector.

Stating that Haryana is a leading state in the industrial production and services sector, she noted that more than 250 Fortune-500 companies have their offices in Gurugram.

Haryana is also among the top five states and union territories in terms of per capita income, she said.

Speaking about the ancient times, the president said Haryana has been the centre of the oldest civilization of India. This state was blessed by the most important river of the Vedic period — River Saraswati.

She said that she was happy to note that the government of Haryana has constituted the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board for its conservation and for creating awareness about this heritage.

The president said the government and the people of the state deserve great appreciation for the improvement in gender-ratio from 871 in 2014 to 913 at present.