Murdered anti-drug activist’s family calls Punjab Bandh; all Opposition parties, farmer bodies extend support

Accused held in Rajasthan, CM Bhagwant Mann appeals for peace, promises strictest action

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
6 min readMansaOct 15, 2026 01:10 AM IST
Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead during a confrontation at a pharmacy by its owner, Ashwani Kumar, the very man he had confronted over alleged illegal drug sales in 2023.Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead during a confrontation at a pharmacy by its owner, Ashwani Kumar, the very man he had confronted over alleged illegal drug sales in 2023.
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A chemist, who allegedly shot dead anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab’s Mansa, was on Wednesday arrested from Salasar in Rajasthan even as a mob brought in a bulldozer and demolished his medical store before setting it ablaze while authorities pulled down a portion of his house citing alleged “unauthorised construction”.

Jhota’s family, which has refused to cremate his body, called a Punjab bandh on Thursday with the Opposition parties in Punjab, including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, apart from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the government employees’ unions extending support to it.

Bathinda Range DIG Harjit Singh said chemist Ashwani Kumar is being brought back to Punjab. He said an FIR has been registered against two persons two persons based on a complaint filed by Jhota’s father Bhim Singh. According to the FIR, Bhim Singh was on his way to meet a lawyer when he heard gunshots. He rushed towards the spot and saw his blood soaked son running past Ashwini’s medical store.

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Bhim Singh alleged that as his son ran away, Ashwani, carrying a pistol, followed him and fired shots in front of him. He also alleged that Ashwani and his associates had conspired to murder his son.

Jhota, 42, was livestreaming on Facebook when the incident took place. The footage of the confrontation and shooting has fuelled widespread outrage in Mansa, where Jhota had emerged as a prominent face of the campaign against the illegal sale of addictive substances. The markets in Mansa remained closed for a second day with large crowds gathering outside the Civil Hospital, where Jhota’s body is kept.

Addressing press conference, Jhota’s father announced a state-wide shutdown on Thursday. He said the family will not accept the body or perform cremation and last rites “until complete justice is served”. He reiterated his demand for post-mortem examination at the PGIMER in Chandigarh, handing over of the probe to the CBI and “immediate resignations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav”.

Bhim Singh also sought to know whom Kumar was speaking with on his mobile before opening fire on Jhota. To this, DIG Singh said according to preliminary investigation, he was speaking with his one of his family members.

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A joint action committee comprising various organisations and social activists formed after Jhota’s murder too demanded resignations of Mann and DGP and dismissal of the Mansa senior Superintendent of Police and the DSP, SHO and drug inspector concerned.

As the killing triggered a political slugfest, Mann promised strictest punishment for the accused and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

“An unfortunate incident has taken place in Mansa…I want to make it clear that Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned to ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits. Anybody found hatching a conspiracy in this matter will also not be spared,” Mann said in a video message, adding that he has directed the DGP to ensure a thorough investigation.

“The main accused has already been arrested within 24 hours. If the investigation reveals the involvement of any other individual or organisation in a conspiracy behind this murder, they will also not be spared,” he added.

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The situation in Mansa, meanwhile, escalated around noon when protesters targeted the medical store where Jhota was shot dead. A mob, including some Nihang Sikhs, brought in a bulldozer and razed it down before setting it on fire amid heavy police presence. The mob also dragged the furniture from the store onto the road and set it ablaze. Protesters also attempted to march towards Kumar’s house in the Veer Nagar area, some 700 metres away, but were stopped by police.

Soon after, the police and district administration deployed a bulldozer at Kumar’s residence, pulling down part of the boundary wall and the front structure. Officials said they had received information about unauthorised construction on the premises.

Earlier, police detained MLA and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali and his supporters after they were stopped at Halwara Chowk in Jagraon as they headed to Mansa to express grief with Jhota’s family.

Former chief minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi also accused Punjab Police of stopping him from heading toward Mansa. A heated argument took place between Channi’s supporters and some police officers when they were stopped from going ahead, “Punjab Police is stopping us at the instance of the Mann government to hide its failure,” Channi claimed.

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Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal blamed the administration for the prevailing situation. “Drug mafia rule is prevailing in Punjab. The CM is fully responsible for these conditions. He should accept that he has completely failed to maintain law and order in Punjab and should resign immediatel,” he said.

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring met the bereaved family. “Parvinder Singh sacrificed his life to save Punjab’s youth from drugs,” he said, and termed the killing a “chilling reflection” of the “deteriorating” law and order in Punjab. He also asked Mann to resign as the chief minister if his government cannot ensure the safety of its people.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said his party stands firmly with Jhota’s family, and will raise its voice at every level to ensure justice for him. “Preventing drug trafficking, identifying the networks involved in this trade, and taking strict action against those responsible are among the government’s primary responsibilities,” the Jalandhar Cantt MLA said.

National Human Rights Commission member Priyank Kanoongo described the killing as a serious matter and said the commission would examine the issue of protection for activists campaigning against drugs.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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