Murdered anti-drug activist’s family calls Punjab Bandh; all Opposition parties, farmer bodies extend support

A chemist, who allegedly shot dead anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab’s Mansa, was on Wednesday arrested from Salasar in Rajasthan even as a mob brought in a bulldozer and demolished his medical store before setting it ablaze while authorities pulled down a portion of his house citing alleged “unauthorised construction”.

Jhota’s family, which has refused to cremate his body, called a Punjab bandh on Thursday with the Opposition parties in Punjab, including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, apart from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the government employees’ unions extending support to it.

Bathinda Range DIG Harjit Singh said chemist Ashwani Kumar is being brought back to Punjab. He said an FIR has been registered against two persons two persons based on a complaint filed by Jhota’s father Bhim Singh. According to the FIR, Bhim Singh was on his way to meet a lawyer when he heard gunshots. He rushed towards the spot and saw his blood soaked son running past Ashwini’s medical store.

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Bhim Singh alleged that as his son ran away, Ashwani, carrying a pistol, followed him and fired shots in front of him. He also alleged that Ashwani and his associates had conspired to murder his son.

Jhota, 42, was livestreaming on Facebook when the incident took place. The footage of the confrontation and shooting has fuelled widespread outrage in Mansa, where Jhota had emerged as a prominent face of the campaign against the illegal sale of addictive substances. The markets in Mansa remained closed for a second day with large crowds gathering outside the Civil Hospital, where Jhota’s body is kept.

Addressing press conference, Jhota’s father announced a state-wide shutdown on Thursday. He said the family will not accept the body or perform cremation and last rites “until complete justice is served”. He reiterated his demand for post-mortem examination at the PGIMER in Chandigarh, handing over of the probe to the CBI and “immediate resignations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav”.

Bhim Singh also sought to know whom Kumar was speaking with on his mobile before opening fire on Jhota. To this, DIG Singh said according to preliminary investigation, he was speaking with his one of his family members.

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A joint action committee comprising various organisations and social activists formed after Jhota’s murder too demanded resignations of Mann and DGP and dismissal of the Mansa senior Superintendent of Police and the DSP, SHO and drug inspector concerned.

As the killing triggered a political slugfest, Mann promised strictest punishment for the accused and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

“An unfortunate incident has taken place in Mansa…I want to make it clear that Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned to ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits. Anybody found hatching a conspiracy in this matter will also not be spared,” Mann said in a video message, adding that he has directed the DGP to ensure a thorough investigation.

“The main accused has already been arrested within 24 hours. If the investigation reveals the involvement of any other individual or organisation in a conspiracy behind this murder, they will also not be spared,” he added.

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The situation in Mansa, meanwhile, escalated around noon when protesters targeted the medical store where Jhota was shot dead. A mob, including some Nihang Sikhs, brought in a bulldozer and razed it down before setting it on fire amid heavy police presence. The mob also dragged the furniture from the store onto the road and set it ablaze. Protesters also attempted to march towards Kumar’s house in the Veer Nagar area, some 700 metres away, but were stopped by police.

Soon after, the police and district administration deployed a bulldozer at Kumar’s residence, pulling down part of the boundary wall and the front structure. Officials said they had received information about unauthorised construction on the premises.

Earlier, police detained MLA and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali and his supporters after they were stopped at Halwara Chowk in Jagraon as they headed to Mansa to express grief with Jhota’s family.

Former chief minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi also accused Punjab Police of stopping him from heading toward Mansa. A heated argument took place between Channi’s supporters and some police officers when they were stopped from going ahead, “Punjab Police is stopping us at the instance of the Mann government to hide its failure,” Channi claimed.

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Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal blamed the administration for the prevailing situation. “Drug mafia rule is prevailing in Punjab. The CM is fully responsible for these conditions. He should accept that he has completely failed to maintain law and order in Punjab and should resign immediatel,” he said.

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring met the bereaved family. “Parvinder Singh sacrificed his life to save Punjab’s youth from drugs,” he said, and termed the killing a “chilling reflection” of the “deteriorating” law and order in Punjab. He also asked Mann to resign as the chief minister if his government cannot ensure the safety of its people.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said his party stands firmly with Jhota’s family, and will raise its voice at every level to ensure justice for him. “Preventing drug trafficking, identifying the networks involved in this trade, and taking strict action against those responsible are among the government’s primary responsibilities,” the Jalandhar Cantt MLA said.

National Human Rights Commission member Priyank Kanoongo described the killing as a serious matter and said the commission would examine the issue of protection for activists campaigning against drugs.