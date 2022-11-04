Murder Probe: HC asks Jind SP to remain present in court on Nov 17

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP), Jind, to remain present in the court on November 17 to address the bench on the progress of a murder investigation case.

The bench of Justice Sandeep Moudgil had passed the directions while hearing a petition filed by Usha against the State of Haryana.

Usha had filed the petition seeking directions to the state for conducting a fair and proper investigation into an FIR registered in a murder case at Safidon City police station in April 2022.

Ravi Khundia, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jind-Detective, filed an affidavit on behalf of the respondents as the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday.

A perusal of the statement showed that no arrest has been made in the case so far. In the absence of any arrests, the investigation hasn’t made any headway. The reply also mentioned that on September 30, 2022, an SIT was formed under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police, Jind, to probe the matter. The SIT also consisted of inspector Anoop Singh, in-charge, CIA, Jind, and SI Kuldeep Singh.

The court said that nothing concrete has come out of the investigation so far and the accused are roaming scot-free. “It is not acceptable to this court by any stretch of imagination … it shows investigating agency’s inefficiency or lack of willingness to conduct a fair investigation in the matter as more than seven months have elapsed.”

The court further said that the reply filed is also not very satisfactory. The averments that earlier inquiries were conducted in the case are mere eyewash. The SIT too has police officers of the rank of inspector and SI.

Advertisement

“Serious concern has been raised by the petitioner in the matter, but the investigating agency seems to be casual in its approach … Looking into the totality of the facts, Superintendent of Police, Jind, is directed to remain present on the next date of hearing to address the court with regard to the progress of investigation,” said Justice Moudgil.

The court added, “It is expected from the Superintendent of Police, Jind, that preferably the accused would be apprehended by the next date of hearing, failing which the court will be left with no other option but to take a stern action against the police officials as the accused cannot be allowed to wander freely right under the nose of the police force.”

The high court fixed November 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.