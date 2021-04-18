Murder over Rs 100: Family refuses to accept victim’s body, demands arrest of assailants

Sources said over two dozen people gathered at GMSH-16 and later near the Mauli Jagran police station claiming that they will only accept the body when all the assailants are arrested.

A day after the murder of a 21-year-old man over Rs 100, family members of the victim Saturday refused to take the body demanding the arrest of all involved assailants. Meanwhile, police arrested two of them Bharat, 20, and Guru, 21, both residents of Mauli Complex. The other accused include Rahul and Pardeep and some unidentified persons.

The victim, Amit Kumar was stabbed to death on Friday. The victim’s father, Shiv Kumar, along with others refused to cooperate with the police personnel in the postmortem examination proceedings.

Sources said over two dozen people gathered at GMSH-16 and later near the Mauli Jagran police station claiming that they will only accept the body when all the assailants are arrested.

Shiv Kumar is a local priest. His son, Amit Kumar, was stabbed following a dispute of balance of Rs 100 out of Rs 1600. Sources said victim Amit had taken an Activa scooter from one of the assailants a few days back, which got damaged. The assailants told Amit to repair it and Amit paid the repairing expenses of Rs 1500, but the assailants were demanding Rs 100 more.

On Friday, Amit declined to pay them the money and further declined them bidi, which led to heated arguments that turned bloody.

Amit was rushed to Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, where doctors referred him to Civil Hospital, Panchkula, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered at PS Mauli Jagran.

“We have arrested two of the four identified assailants. The postmortem examination of victim Amit Kumar was not performed as his family members refused to accept the body until all the involved assailants are not arrested. We are making sincere efforts. The remaining accused will be arrested shortly. Bharat and Guru have been arrested for preventive measures and will be produced in a local court on Sunday,” said Inspector Juldan Singh, SHO PS Mauli Jagran.