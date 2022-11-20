Murder outside Bathinda court: Nephew held, was in live-in relation with victim: Police

Police on Saturday arrested a resident of Balluana for allegedly having shot a woman dead outside Bathinda’s court complex on Friday evening. The accused was arrested and the weapon used in crime has been recovered, police confirmed on Saturday.

A 39-year-old woman was shot dead outside the Bathinda court complex around 5.30 pm on Friday, drawing reaction from Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal who accused state CM Bhagwant Mann of having surrendered to “powers in Delhi”. According to the police, the woman was shot thrice by a man after the duo indulged in a heated argument. The woman was later rushed to Bathinda civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. police said that the victim was allegedly in a relationship with the accused, who is the nephew of her Late husband.

The woman’s husband, police said, had passed away in 2019 after which the accused had moved in and started living with her. However, of late, some differences had cropped up between the duo, after which the accused wanted to move out, police said.

Police have also learnt that in September 2017, the woman had got an FIR lodged against the accused on allegations of rape. Apart from this, the man had 13 other FIRs pending against him at various police stations of Punjab, police said. Police said that the woman’s 12-year-old son was present at the spot when his mother was gunned down by the accused with a 0.32 bore revolver on Friday evening. Inspector General of Bathinda Range, SPS Parmar, said that the statement of the 12-year-old has been recorded by the police.