scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Murder outside Bathinda court: Nephew held, was in live-in relation with victim: Police

The woman's husband, police said, had passed away in 2019 after which the accused had moved in and started living with her. However, of late, some differences had cropped up between the duo, after which the accused wanted to move out, police said.

arrest, mohali news, punjab vigilance bureau, indian expressPunjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Vinod Mahajan, one of the directors of Golden Projects Private Limited. (File)

Police on Saturday arrested a resident of Balluana for allegedly having shot a woman dead outside Bathinda’s court complex on Friday evening. The accused was arrested and the weapon used in crime has been recovered, police confirmed on Saturday.

A 39-year-old woman was shot dead outside the Bathinda court complex around 5.30 pm on Friday, drawing reaction from Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal who accused state CM Bhagwant Mann of having surrendered to “powers in Delhi”. According to the police, the woman was shot thrice by a man after the duo indulged in a heated argument. The woman was later rushed to Bathinda civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. police said that the victim was allegedly in a relationship with the accused, who is the nephew of her Late husband.

The woman’s husband, police said, had passed away in 2019 after which the accused had moved in and started living with her. However, of late, some differences had cropped up between the duo, after which the accused wanted to move out, police said.

More from Chandigarh

Police have also learnt that in September 2017, the woman had got an FIR lodged against the accused on allegations of rape. Apart from this, the man had 13 other FIRs pending against him at various police stations of Punjab, police said. Police said that the woman’s 12-year-old son was present at the spot when his mother was gunned down by the accused with a 0.32 bore revolver on Friday evening. Inspector General of Bathinda Range, SPS Parmar, said that the statement of the 12-year-old has been recorded by the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote
Shraddha & Aaftab: A story of rebellious love, abuse and a murder mos...Premium
Shraddha & Aaftab: A story of rebellious love, abuse and a murder mos...

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 08:19:22 am
Next Story

Madras HC blocks TV cable, internet providers from streaming FIFA World Cup matches

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement