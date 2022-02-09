Murder on PU campus: Kin of victim approach High Court

The maternal family members of Priscilla George, aka Seema Goel, wife of PU Professor BB Goel, who was found murdered at her house in PU campus, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking impartial, speedy investigation on Tuesday. A petition was filed by the victim’s younger brother, Deep George, of Ludhiana, who demanded the probe and the status report of the police investigation.

Seema Goel was found murdered on Diwali eve at her house in PU campus while her husband, Bharat Bhushan Goel, was also present in the house in November, 2021.

Deep George filed the application through Advocate Shakti Mehta. Advocate Mehta said, “Besides the Chandigarh police officials, the husband of the victim, Prof BB Goel, was also made one of the respondents in the petition in the HC. The petition was heard today. A standing counsel of the UT Administration appeared on behalf of Chandigarh police. The police was instructed to submit a status report.”

Meanwhile, UT police had earlier decided to conduct a lie-detector and brain mapping test of Prof BB Goel. A case of murder was registered at PS 11.