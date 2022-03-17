Murder of PU prof’s wife: FSL says no to his narco analysis due to his health

A setback in the murder investigation of Panjab University professor Bharat Goyal’s wife, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Gandhinagar, Gujarat, declined to conduct narco-analysis and brain mapping test of the professor. The FSL did not conduct the test considering Bharat Goyal’s history of asthma.

Seema Goyal, the wife of Prof Bharat Bhushan Goyal, was found dead inside their house on Diwali in November 2021. Prof Goyal was the only person present in the house at the time; the couple’s only daughter, Parul Goyal, had gone to her friend’s house.

Prof Goyal had given his assent for the narco analysis and brain mapping test in response to the UT police’s application in the district courts in January. He came under suspicion following the findings of forensic experts of CFSL-36, who had ruled out any forceful entry in the house and concluded that the iron meshes found tampered with were were cut from inside.

“A team of UT police from Sector 11 police station had gone to Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on March 7. Medical examination of the person who will go through the narco test is mandatory. After Prof Goyal’s examination, scientists found him not fit for the test. Goyal was also found to have asthmatic symptoms. The team returned without the test a few days back”, a police officer said.

When contacted, Prof Goyal said, “I had gone to the Gandhinagar laboratory on my own. I am neither a suspect nor an accused in the murder case. Scientists concluded that I could not go through the narco analysis and brain mapping test.”

The maternal family members of victim Seema Goyal had levelled allegations of harassment, torture and suspected that Goyal could be behind her murder. Deep George, brother of victim Seema Goyal, has already filed a petition in Punjab and Haryana high court.

Sources in the district courts-43 said, “The investigation agency will soon file the status of the narco-analysis, brain mapping test in the local court.”

Other unsolved cases

The unsolved murder cases have been raising serious concerns about the level of forensic investigation on the part of Chandigarh police.

Besides the murder of Seema Goyal, many other crimes especially involving women are yet to be solved. On January 14, a woman was found dead without any clothes in the forest area near Maloya and examination found struggle marks on her body. The police failed to arrest the accused. In June, 2020, parts of a mutilated body were found abandoned near Sector 17. A murder case was registered but is yet to be solved.