Murder of PU Professor’s wife: Body bore marks of blunt injury and strangulation, says post-mortem report

THE PRELIMINARY post-mortem examination report of Seema Goyal, 60, suggests that she was strangulated, and also received a blunt injury at the back of her head, said a senior police officer in-charge of the investigation in the matter. “The preliminary report also suggests struggles on the part of the victim woman as bruises were found on her body. She might have tried to counter the assailant(s),” said the officer. A special panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem of the victim’s body at GMSH-16 on Friday. The preliminary report was shared with the investigation agency on Saturday.

Police said that the conclusive report of the post-mortem examination will come after a fortnight. Sources said, “Apparently, the woman was being strangled when her head was hit at a solid surface, leading to injuries on the back of her head. Doctors have not found any other injury marks on the body.”

Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University Professor Bharat Bhushan Goyal, better known as Professor BB Goyal, was found dead with her hands and feet tied, and a piece of cloth shoved in her mouth at her residence on PU campus on Thursday.

The body was spotted by her husband, Professor BB Goyal, who claimed that the cell phone of his wife along with a little cash was missing from the house. He informed the police about the incident at about 7:31 am.

The professor told the police that he had received a call from his milkman that he had kept packets of milk at the main gate of the residence. As he went to the ground floor and pulled the main door, it did not open, and he picked the milk packets from another door- and found the main door locked from outside. Subsequently, he went to the ground floor bedroom and found his wife lying on the bed in an unconscious state, with her hands and legs were tied with a cloth. The victim was rushed to GMSH-16, where doctors had declared her brought dead.

The couple’s only daughter, Parul Goyal, who is preparing for MD, was away at a friend’s house when the incident took place. Seema Goyal was the second wife of Professor BB Goyal. Police registered a case of murder on the statement of BB Goyal at the Sector 11 Police Station.